Bargain Block may be a new show, but it’s already gotten a lot of attention. As a result, the show’s cast members have also been getting a lot of love from viewers. One of those cast members, Shea Whitfield, has become especially well-liked among fans. The bright and bubbly real estate agent has become well known for knowing her stuff and always doing her best to close solid deals. Anyone who has seen her on the show would probably agree that it’s clear that Shea has what it takes to be a star. Although she was missing from one of the show’s most recent episodes, viewers can rest assured that she will be back for the rest of the season. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Shea Whitfield.
1. She’s A Detroit Native
Shea was born and raised in Detroit and she’s very proud to be from the city. Although there are some people who only see the negative side fo Detroit, Shea is a firm believer that the area has lots of great things to offer. Through her work on Bargain Block, she hopes to be able to show that.
2. She’s All About Family
Shea may seem like she’s all about her business, but it’s her family that really has the number one spot in her life. Shea is happily married to a man named Terry Whitfield. Based on one of Shea’s recent Instagram posts, we know that the couple has been married for six years. While they don’t appear to have any children together, Shea is a very proud aunt.
3. She Has Been Working In Real Estate For More Than A Decade
Any time someone appears on a reality show as any kind of expert, there are always viewers who are skeptical about whether or not the person is the real deal. Bargain Block fans can rest assured that Shea really does know what she’s talking about when it comes to real estate. She became a licensed agent in 2004.
4. She’s Dedicated To Giving Her Clients A Good Experience
Working in real estate isn’t just about the money for Shea, she also wants to build relationships and make things as easy as possible for her clients. According to Shea’s website, “…my goal is to treat everyone the way I would like my family to be treated in a similar situation. My love for all things Metro Detroit makes each transaction something special because my work is contributing to strengthening the very fabric of our community.”
5. She’s a Dog Person
If you’ve ever had a dog, you know why they’re called man’s best friend. There’s something about the bond between humans and their pups that nothing can compare to. Shea is a proud dog person and a devoted dog mom. In addition to making lots of appearances on Shea’s Instagram, her fur baby, Sofia, also has her own account.
6. She Enjoys Giving Back To The Community
Now that Shea has found a good level of success in her career, it would be easy for her to disconnect from some of the issues that plague Detroit. However, she has no intention of doing that. Shea loves to use her resources to have pour back into the community and continue to make it a great place for current and future residents.
7. She Loves Fashion
Not only is Shea going to get houses sold as quickly as possible, but she’s going to make sure she looks good while doing it. Shea has a great sense of style and it’s clear that she knows exactly how to put an outfit together. No matter the look or the occasion, she can pull it off with ease.
8. She Likes To Read
Shea enjoys reading and she understands the importance of good books. Not only does Shea like to read, but she also loves to share her interest in books with the youth. She started a series on her Instagram profile called Auntie Shea’s Storytime where she records herself reading children’s books.
9. Bargain Block Is Her Only TV Experience
Anyone who has seen Shea on Bargain Block would never be able to guess that the show is her first time on TV, but it is. According to her IMDB page, she has never appeared on any other shows, reality or otherwise, and there’s nothing to suggest that she’s ever attempted to.
10. She’s Active on Social Media
Those who want to keep up with Shea will be happy to know that she is a very active Instagram user. Her content is a mix of both personal and professional posts. She doesn’t have a large following at the moment, but that will likely change as Bargain Block becomes more popular.