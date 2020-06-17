10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shehroz Sabzwari

Currently, Shehroz Sabzwari is trending after marrying Sadaf Kanwal, a fellow actor, and model. His popularity is, however, mainly because of his career as an actor, having followed in his father’s footsteps. He is the only son to Behroze Sabzwari, who defended his son when rumors of a divorce were circulating. Shehroz fell from grace after being the center of a cheating scandal while he was married to his first wife, Syra. Although the actor denied being unfaithful, there are a few contradictions to his story, as revealed by some of the facts below.
1. Why he ended his marriage to Syra Yousuf
After separating for six months, the public speculated that Shehroz and Syra were headed for divorce. However, they shut the gossip down, and Shehroz’s father said everything was being taken out of context since every relationship has its share of troubles. All the same, where there is smoke, there is fire, and Syra posted on Instagram that her marriage to Shehroz ended due to irreconcilable differences. She added that the only hope she had was that they would continue to raise their daughter the best way possible. Syra further asked the media to respect their privacy during that difficult time.
2. How he met Syra
According to his talk with Tribune, Shehroz met Syra during a friend’s wedding when he was 19, and she was only 18. Although the official meeting was through that mutual friend’s wedding, he had noticed her on several adverts and thought she was cute. They then started attending events like dance practice and mehndi, where the relationship blossomed. They began dating in 2006, and their families became close since Syra and Shehroz spent almost every minute they could spare together at his house.
3. His relationship with Syra was not rosy
Every rose has its thorns, and so did the beautiful relationship that had grown between Syra and Shehroz. Although Syra acknowledged that she knew they were meant for each other, they still endured several breakups before finally getting married. Shehroz blamed the troubles on his young age, saying that at 19, he was very insecure and immature while at 18, Syra was very mature. During their break up, Shehroz even would date different girls, but Syra always knew that he would go back to her since he could not find a connection like the one they had developed.
4. How he made his Bollywood debut
When Shehroz spoke to Dawn, he said that being on Bollywood was because someone decided to take a chance on him. The producer, Shamik Basu, of Luv Story, scouted the actor after being impressed by his performance on Hum TV Awards. Shehroz was more than happy for the rare chance that had come even without him going out to look for it. Since they wanted a script that was worthy of a debut, it took a while for the actor to launch his Bollywood career. However, the moment the Luv Story was in their hands, they knew they had found what they needed.
5. He wanted to elope with Syra
Love has led to people doing the unimaginable, and for Shehroz, the only thing he wanted to do was marry Syra. After many breakups, the actor finally decided to pop the question after falling in love with Syra again during the filming of a drama series. Luckily, the two had maintained a civil relationship despite the breakup; hence rekindling the romance was easy. Immediately after Syra accepted the proposal, he said they should go to the mosque and get married and later inform their parents. Syra disagreed, reasoning that their families’ blessing was important.
6. The public expected his first marriage to end up in divorce
People can be cruel, and after Shehroz announced his engagement to Syra, the same friends who had encouraged them to date said the couple was too young to get married. Some did not hide their dislike of the idea and asked Shehroz when the divorce would happen. Although at the time the two lovebirds defended their marriage, saying how much they respected each other and fate would ensure they stayed together, their friends remarks have finally come to pass.
7. How he met Sadaf
About four months after separating from Syra, Shehroz claimed he met Sadaf while working, and the new bride said that it was during an award show in Oslo, Norway. However, the story seems to be a lie since Shehroz said that he had known Sadaf a month before he separated from Syra. The two got married, and on May 31, 2020, posted pictures on social media. Sadaf could not wait to share the good news with the fans who had suspected she got married to the actor after changing her name to Sadaf Sabzwari.
8. He has been accused of cheating on Syra
Leave it to the court of public opinion to pass judgment based on what it thinks, not what it knows. Therefore after divorcing Syra and marrying Sadaf within nine months, people have concluded Shehroz must have been in a relationship with Sadaf while he was married to Syra. However, Shehroz has made it clear that it is neither Sadaf nor another woman that caused his divorce. According to The News, the divorce was due to them disagreeing on a personal matter.
9. His current wife is disliked the public
No matter how much Shehroz denies that Sadaf is the reason behind his divorce from Syra, the public will not believe him. After he posted a picture on his Instagram account wishing his mother happy birthday, Sadaf commented, Happy Birthday Mama and deleted it but not without people noticing. Consequently, she bore the wrath of the public, who said she was only adding fuel to the fire she had started by breaking Syra’s marriage.
10. He has a massive social media following
While it is expected for celebrities to have a huge number of followers on social media, it is not always the case. Some appear to have a huge social media following yet the followers are fake. Shehroz however, has an impressive number of 923k followers on Instagram despite having made 190 posts only.