10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sheila Vand

Sheila Vand is an American actress who is best know for her role alongside actor Ben Affleck in the 2012 hit film “Argo.” We were wondering what happened to her after this film and what she’s been up to lately. We checked into her career history and social media to see what we could find out. We learned a great deal about her and have 10 things about Sheila Vand to share that you may not already know.
1. She is of Iranian descent
Sheila was born in 1985 in Los Angeles, California. Her parents raised her in Palo Alto. She is a second-generation Iranian-American actress who received her formal training at UCLA’s School of Theater, Film, and Television. She majored in both acting and directing.
2. Vand is an innovative performer
Sheila is credited with the creation of an experimental performance piece “Sneaky Nietzche.” She maintains a collaborative relationship with Alexa Meade, TED speaker since 2013, and the two are known for a photo series titled MILK: What Will You Make of Me? The exhibit has been displayed at the Art Paris Art Fair and in Munich, Germany at the Gallery for Contemporary Photography Ingo Seufert.
3. She was both co-star and narrator in “Argo”
Vand played the role of the Iranian housekeeper in “Argo.” Her character’s name was Sahar. She also served as a narrator of the film which brought the actress a hefty dose of extra attention. She was recognized in the “Small Roles Powerful Performance section of the LA Times for her excellent performance. In 2013, she received a SAG Outstanding Ensemble Award.
4. Sheila is also a stage actress
Vand is also an experienced stage actress. She appeared in the Rajiv Joseph stage production of “Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo.” This was in 2009, and the show moved to Broadway in 2011. She made her debut of “Sneaky Nietzche” in 2011 and received acclaim from the live theatrical music experience. Vand is an artistic entertainer who likes to perform experiments with a variety of media and entertainment genres. Although the latter was considered to be over the top with its sensory overload it was considered to be an overall smashing success according to the story that was run in the LA Times.
5. Vand made her screen debut in 2007
Sheila Vand’s first acting role in movies was in the short “Rabia” in 2007. This was followed by a small part in an episode of the television series “Life” the same year. She appeared in a variety of shorts both physically, and she also did some voice acting in the 2010 movie “Girlfriend.” She was busy with various small roles from her debut film throughout 2010, and this helped to give her the exposure that she needed to audiences to help her establish a fan base and build her reputation as a professional actress.
6. Her first recurrent role was in 2007
Sheila made multiple appearances in the television series “Prom Queen” between 2007 through 2012. She also played the part of Leila in the hit TV movie “Beverly Hills Cop” in 2013. She played the lead role of The Girl in the film “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” which was featured at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014. She played the voice of Deb in the film short “This is Caroline” and the part of Allegra Constantine in the TV series “Cult” in 2013. Vand was also cast in the part of Meryt in the TV mini-series “The Red Tent” in 2014.
7. Vand has an impressive acting portfolio
Sheila Vand has 48 credits in her acting portfolio. She has worked in dozens of film and television sets and her popularity as an actress has ensured that she has as much work as she can handle. She has also done voice work which includes The voice of Todd’s phone on “BoJack Horseman,” in 2014 and the voice of God in “Quarantine” in 2015.
8. She is still going strong in her acting career
2019 was a busy year for Vand. She played Cherry in the film “She’s Missing” and also landed roles in “Triple Frontier,” “The OA,” she did voice work for “Tuca & Bertie,” she appeared in “The Wave,” in “Land of Dreams,” in “White Echo, and in a recurring role in the television series “Undone.” Most recently she has a recurring role in the new television series “Snowpieercer” and is slated to appear in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. She also recently completed work in the 2020 film “The Rental and a role in “Land of Dreams” which is in the pre-production stage of development.
9. Sheila is keeping everyone updated on social media
We visited Shiela Vand’s Instagram page and were happy to see that she posted a note to everyone that says “don’t worry about me.” She currently has 13.5K followers on her page. She’s made 657 posts and this is a great resource for fans to keep up with what is currently trending in her acting career and in her personal life. She’s been great about keeping the page updated for her fans with lots of great photos.
10. She’s doing better than ever
Even with the current pandemic surging throughout the world, Sheila Vand is keeping it positive. You can see her on a variety of shows that she is playing recurrent roles in this season and she even has a few new works in the pipeline. It’s unclear when everyone will be able to get back to work on the set to commence with the production of her latest project, but when business resumes, she’ll be getting back to work and we’ll see her in yet more films and television series. She’s a versatile actress who has come a long way and we’re expecting some great things from her in the years to come.