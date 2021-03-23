When you have a father as well known as Mike Holmes, it could be easy to simply become known as ‘Mike Holmes’ daughter’. Sherry Holmes, however, has managed to carve out a very impressive path for herself. While she does work very closely with her father, Sherry has her own identity as a successful builder who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty and try new things. Over the years, Sherry has appeared alongside her father on several TV shows. Although the Holmes family is most popular among Canadian viewers, that all might change now that their show Holmes Makes it Right: Retooled has been picked up by Fox to air in the United States. With more people watching the show than ever before, Sherry Holmes’ start could become even brighter. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Sherry Holmes.
1. She Didn’t Originally Want To Work In Construction
With a father like Mike Holmes, most people probably assumed that Sherry’s decision to get into construction was natural, but that wasn’t exactly the case. She told Storeys, ” had absolutely zero interest in working construction…My parents split when I was really young. So, when we went to visit my dad, every other weekend, he would do building projects with us. He built me my first Barbie house. We built a treehouse. So, when I thought of working in skilled trades, it was something I would do passionately or just on a weekend. Not as a career.”
2. She Had A Brain Tumor
Sherry has had to overcome her fair share of challenges throughout her lifetime. She was a little kid, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor after undergoing a CT scan. Fortunately, doctors were able to treat the tumor and Sherry has since made a full recovery.
3. She Loves To Travel
Sherry has always been a very adventurous person and she’s always up for a new experience. She also loves being able to get out and see the many different things the world has to offer. She has been lucky to get the chance to travel throughout Canada the United States and to other parts of the world.
4. She’s A Wife And Mother
Construction may seem like the most important thing in Sherry’s life, but family is really what has her heart. She is happily married to Blake Steed who has worked behind the scenes on a couple of the Holmes’ family shows. The couple has one child together.
5. Her Family’s Shows Are Her Only TV Experience
Sherry has been on TV for well over a decade at this point. During that time she’s gotten the chance to be part of several shows – all of which have been tied to her family. Sherry hasn’t expressed any interest in breaking out into her own path or potentially doing shows with other people.
6. She Loves To Stay Active
Keeping herself in good shape is something that is very important to Sherry. Staying active allows her to have better stamina for work and gives her more energy to play with her child. Although her schedule can be extremely busy, she still tries to find ways to squeeze a good workout in.
7. She’s Also Into Interior Design
Since Sherry works in construction, she typically spends most of her time on the outside of the house trying to make sure everything is built properly. That isn’t the only thing she’s interested in, however. Sherry also loves to make sure each space looks its best on the inside. She loves interior design and decor and sometimes even shares tips with her followers.
8. She’s A Cat Person
For some reason, there’s always something interesting about knowing whether someone is a dog or cat person. Even though there might not be any scientific proof, it seems that knowing this one fact about someone can give you insight into their personality. For those out there who were wondering, Sherry is a proud dog person.
9. She Has A Large Social Media Following
Thanks to all of the years she spent on TV, Sherry has managed to build a solid social media following that includes more than 16,000 followers on Twitter and more than 44,000 followers on Instagram. That number will likely increase as long as she continues to be on TV.
10. She Hopes To Inspire Young People To Take Up Trades
People who work trades often don’t get the respect they deserve. During her interview with Storeys she said, “I really want to see more youth get into a skilled trade. People look at skilled trade workers as the bottom of the barrel. People assume we didn’t go to school. Don’t make money.”