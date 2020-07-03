Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shevon Nieto

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shevon Nieto

6 hours ago

America’s Got Talent is always full of surprises, but season 15 might be full of some of the best we’ve ever seen. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the format of this season is different from the rest, but that hasn’t stopped contestants like Shevon Nieto from bringing her A game. The talented singer has some serious skills, and the judges would agree. Instead of performing a cover song like most contestants do, Shevon decided to sing a song that she had written herself. Between the beauty of her voice and the inspiration and her story, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Shevon Nieto from America’s Got Talent.

1. She’s An Aspiring Actress

Singing is Shevon’s primary focus at the moment, but she’s really an all around entertainer. She has also done some work as an actress and has built up a decent list of acting credits over the years. Most recently, she appeared in an episode of the show In The Cut which airs on Bounce TV.

2. She’s A Two Time Olympian

Trying to win AGT won’t be easy, but Shevon knows a thing or two about competition. She was a competitive athlete for most of her life. After joining the track team in high school, she decided to set her sights on the olympic games She went on to compete in the Olympics in 2004 and 2008 for Jamaica, which is where she was born.

3. She’s A Huge Whitney Houston Fan

Whitney Houston is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers of all time. Over the course of her career, she won 6 Grammy Awards and also had a successful acting career. So it’s no surprise that Shevon considers Whitney Houston to be one of her greatest musical influences.

4. Her Husband Suffered A Tragic Accident

Shevon’s husband, Jamie, is also an olympian who competed in the high jump. He eventually went on to be a track coach. However, his career suddenly ended after he was involved in a tragic accident while doing a jump. The accident left him paralyzed from the chest down and doctors said he would never walk again. Shevon, who was preparing for another shot at the Olympics, decided to retire from track in order to take care of Jamie. Both Jamie and Shevon refused to accept the doctor’s prognosis that he wouldn’t be able to walk. Miraculously, he was able to beat the odds and walk down the aisle on the couple’s wedding day.

5. She Started Her Own Foundation

Shevon is passionate about working with others and helping people in need. In 2017, she launched a foundation called Helping Others Triumph (H.O.T). The goal of the foundation is to raise awareness and support people who are suffering from physical disabilities.

6. Her Goal Is To Inspire Others

Shevon definitely hopes that her music will entertain others, but it’s deeper than that. One of her main goals it to use her talents as a way to inspire others. In addition to being a singer, actress, and athlete, Shevon is also a motivational speaker who enjoys sharing her story to help empower others.

7. She Never Backs Down From A Challenge

Some people shy away from challenges because they don’t want to put in the extra work it takes to overcome them. However, Shevon isn’t that kind of person. She loves a good challenge. Throughout her life, she has faced every obstacle heads on and she’s and she’s brought that same level of energy to her career as a singer. This type of attitude will definitely come in handy as she continues on AGT.

8. She Was In A Puma Commercial

During her career as a professional athlete, Shevon was signed to Puma for 12 years. As an athlete for Puma she was a part of several of the brand’s advertising campaigns over the years. She even appeared in a Puma commercial for a pair of running sneakers.

9. She Started Taking Voice Lessons As A Child

Our lives rarely work out exactly as we’ve planned. Even though Shevon spent several years away from music, singing has always been one of her biggest passions. Her mother enrolled her in voice lessons when she was around 6-years-old and it became clear that she had a very special talent.

10. She Has A Degree In Communications

After a successful high school track career, Shevon earned a scholarship to the University of South Carolina. According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended the school from 2001 to 2005. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications with a concentration in advertising.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hot Mess House
Five Things We Learned from The Psych 2 Trailer on Peacock
What Can We Possibly Expect from Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11?
This New York COVID-19 PSA Featuring Jason Voorhees
Five HBO Max Movies We’re Excited To See in July
Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Turned Down a Role in Princess Bride
A Goofy Movie Gets the Honest Trailer’s Treatment
Why Erasing The Stars Wars Trilogy Would be a Huge Mistake
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Saydenseay
How Patrick Stewart’s Private Life Was Impacted by Picard and Professor X
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shevon Nieto
Stars of John Hughes Movies All Pay Tribute to the Iconic Director
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
Did You Know Tony Montana Survived in a Scarface Comic Series?
The Five Most Inappropriate Marvel Characters Ever Created
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Amazing
Guy Provides In-Depth Reviews Of Video Game Bathrooms
Forging the Viking Axe from Assassinâ€™s Creed Valhalla in Real Life