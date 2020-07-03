America’s Got Talent is always full of surprises, but season 15 might be full of some of the best we’ve ever seen. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the format of this season is different from the rest, but that hasn’t stopped contestants like Shevon Nieto from bringing her A game. The talented singer has some serious skills, and the judges would agree. Instead of performing a cover song like most contestants do, Shevon decided to sing a song that she had written herself. Between the beauty of her voice and the inspiration and her story, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Shevon Nieto from America’s Got Talent.
1. She’s An Aspiring Actress
Singing is Shevon’s primary focus at the moment, but she’s really an all around entertainer. She has also done some work as an actress and has built up a decent list of acting credits over the years. Most recently, she appeared in an episode of the show In The Cut which airs on Bounce TV.
2. She’s A Two Time Olympian
Trying to win AGT won’t be easy, but Shevon knows a thing or two about competition. She was a competitive athlete for most of her life. After joining the track team in high school, she decided to set her sights on the olympic games She went on to compete in the Olympics in 2004 and 2008 for Jamaica, which is where she was born.
3. She’s A Huge Whitney Houston Fan
Whitney Houston is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers of all time. Over the course of her career, she won 6 Grammy Awards and also had a successful acting career. So it’s no surprise that Shevon considers Whitney Houston to be one of her greatest musical influences.
4. Her Husband Suffered A Tragic Accident
Shevon’s husband, Jamie, is also an olympian who competed in the high jump. He eventually went on to be a track coach. However, his career suddenly ended after he was involved in a tragic accident while doing a jump. The accident left him paralyzed from the chest down and doctors said he would never walk again. Shevon, who was preparing for another shot at the Olympics, decided to retire from track in order to take care of Jamie. Both Jamie and Shevon refused to accept the doctor’s prognosis that he wouldn’t be able to walk. Miraculously, he was able to beat the odds and walk down the aisle on the couple’s wedding day.
5. She Started Her Own Foundation
Shevon is passionate about working with others and helping people in need. In 2017, she launched a foundation called Helping Others Triumph (H.O.T). The goal of the foundation is to raise awareness and support people who are suffering from physical disabilities.
6. Her Goal Is To Inspire Others
Shevon definitely hopes that her music will entertain others, but it’s deeper than that. One of her main goals it to use her talents as a way to inspire others. In addition to being a singer, actress, and athlete, Shevon is also a motivational speaker who enjoys sharing her story to help empower others.
7. She Never Backs Down From A Challenge
Some people shy away from challenges because they don’t want to put in the extra work it takes to overcome them. However, Shevon isn’t that kind of person. She loves a good challenge. Throughout her life, she has faced every obstacle heads on and she’s and she’s brought that same level of energy to her career as a singer. This type of attitude will definitely come in handy as she continues on AGT.
8. She Was In A Puma Commercial
During her career as a professional athlete, Shevon was signed to Puma for 12 years. As an athlete for Puma she was a part of several of the brand’s advertising campaigns over the years. She even appeared in a Puma commercial for a pair of running sneakers.
9. She Started Taking Voice Lessons As A Child
Our lives rarely work out exactly as we’ve planned. Even though Shevon spent several years away from music, singing has always been one of her biggest passions. Her mother enrolled her in voice lessons when she was around 6-years-old and it became clear that she had a very special talent.
10. She Has A Degree In Communications
After a successful high school track career, Shevon earned a scholarship to the University of South Carolina. According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended the school from 2001 to 2005. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications with a concentration in advertising.