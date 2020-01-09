10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shiann Lewis

Shiann Lewis is not a household name – yet. But, she’s getting there. It’s been all of five minutes since Pilot Peter debuted as the Bachelor, and some fans already have their favorite picks. While some of the women were only around the first night, it seems that there are some who have made not only a good impression with the pilot himself, but also with fans. Shiann is one of those fan favorites. The internet is filled with articles from people wondering if she might be a frontrunner. Will she win the pilot’s heart? Will she be the one for him? Will she just captivate fans enough that they bring her back to be the next bachelorette looking for love in all the wrong places? We don’t know, but it doesn’t hurt to get to know a bit more about her.
1. The Crew Loves Her
Host Chris Harrison came out and said that the crew who spends all their time in the mansion working with these women, filming, and doing the behind-the-scenes stuff really do have their own favorites that they hope will take it all the way. It turns out, she is the big favorite among the crew, which is a telling situation. One, it tells us she was around long enough for the crew to get to know her well, and that means she’s probably going to be a frontrunner for a while.
2. Her Name is She-Ann
If you need to know, her name is not pronounced Shy-ann. It’s She-ann. It might not sound traditional in the sense that you and I know it, but it’s her name and she likes to clear that up. We assume she’s spent most of her life listening to people mess it up, so it makes sense that she would want to make it clear to her friends, family, and fans that it’s this way, not that way, and that you should know it before you address her.
3. She’s From Vegas
She’s a Vegas girl, and that’s something she loves. She lives there, works there, has fun there, and she lives her life there to the fullest. She loves her own city so much that she posts about it all the time. She’s an administrative assistant, and she loves to spend time with her friends and family when she’s not working.
4. She Loves Hockey
She’s a big sports fan, but hockey appears to be her game. She likes her own home team from Vegas, which is typically how people work when they love their sports. You either like the team where you went to school, the most local team, or the one your parents raised you to like when you were a child.
5. She Works Out
One thing she’s good at and loves to do is hit the gym and work on her body. She’s doing a good job of it, too, and you can see what she likes to do in her workouts if you hit up her Instagram page. She is a big fan of taking videos of herself working out and sharing them to social media, and we cannot say that it’s something we dislike.
6. These are A Few of Her Favorite Things
Everyone has favorite things. Shiann’s happen to be mimosas and wine. She also loves the pool, going not the beach, and working out. We like all the same things, so perhaps she needs to know that we can clearly be best friends if she’s ever in the Sunshine State.
7. She’s Got Bad Luck with Men
For a young, beautiful, fun-loving young woman, she’s not all that lucky in love. We hate to state the obvious being that she is on the Bachelor looking for a man – which does indicate she’s not been lucky in love thus far. However, she’s made it clear that the men in her life either ignore her completely after they’re done with her or they happen to show a lot of interest in her but they also have a wife and a family at home. She’s not a woman who is at all down for that.
8. She’s Athletic
One thing you need to know about this lovely lady is that she’s athletic. She likes to work out and care for herself, but she was a horseback rider growing up. She liked to spend her time on the back of a horse learning to ride, getting to know the horse, and enjoying the freedom that comes with such a sport.
9. She’s Familiar with the Friendly Skies
So, here’s something you don’t know about Shiann. She’s looking for love with a man who flies planes for a living, but she is a woman who went through training and school to become a flight attendant. According to her Instagram page, she was given her wings and posted about them on May 31, 2017 and even posted a photo of herself in her uniform with a caption that reads she will be flying to San Francisco, Narita, Sydney, and Shanghai with United Airlines.
10. Flying Wasn’t For Her
From the looks of her Instagram page and the date son her photos, it looks like Shiann only flew the friendly skies with United Airlines – or any airline for that matter – for approximately six months before she realized that the job might not be for her. She posted a photo in February of 2018 – less than 9 months after getting her wings – saying that the one thing she can thank United for was the fact that it allowed her to meet one of her very best friends. We like to infer that she didn’t like it, it didn’t work out for her, and that flying wasn’t meant to be. So, how will this work out for her now that she’s potentially in the market for a man who flies planes for a living? Will she go back? Or will she have an issue with it if they end up together?