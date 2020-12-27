Shigeru Miyamoto Gives Tour of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan

If you’ve got the money and the opportunity to head over to Japan to check out the Universal Studios attraction, Super Nintendo World, looks like it could be a good bit of fun for those that are ready and willing to risk it. In essence though, just from a personal perspective, it does look more like an interactive museum than a fun park since the manner in which one can go about adding coins and stars to their power-up band feels as though it’s going to b a little hard to get used to, but really, maybe it’s not that difficult. It does look like it will be spendy, as the price of tickets to such attractions has gone steadily up over the years, but a lot of people would no doubt find it a bargain for getting to experience one of their favorite Nintendo games of all time. Of course, given that Nintendo has a lot of games to thank for its success one might think that they would keep the focus on Mario but branch out to other games as well since the company has stayed alive for so many years with more than just the infamous plumber. There have been numerous games that have kept Nintendo alive for so long, and integrating them into this world does feel as though it would be appropriate as well as smart.
The argument could be made that Mario and Luigi have been the mascots for Nintendo for so long that they would be the only logical choice when it comes to creating this park, and that the world they’ve existed in for so long would be the one that would be dominant. But considering how many titles Nintendo has at its disposal it still feels a bit dismissive to push the brothers without at least adding in some other elements that have been seen throughout the history of Nintendo. But maybe that’s being a bit nitpicky since to be fair, a lot of people tend to think of Mario and his brother Luigi when Nintendo is mentioned. Of course, there are still those of us that might think of other titles such as Duck Hunt, the Legend of Zelda, and many others that might have been able to be integrated into the theme park. It might have been that there wasn’t enough room or enough of a way to incorporate any other elements, but with everything that’s been done with the park, one might be able to reason that it could have been tried.
It does feel as though the use of technology in the park might be kind of confusing for those that don’t fully understand the idea of using your smartphone to navigate your way through the park’s many attractions while keeping up with what you’ve done, what you’ve accomplished, and so on and so forth. But given how much people have come to depend on their phones and other devices it’s not hard to think that some people will make it through the various attractions rather easily. Just watching how it works makes it feel a little easier to work with, but at the same time, one has to wonder just how many people are going to be waiting to access each attraction. That brings to mind the number of people that are going be allowed into the park at a given time since one can easily imagine that a place like this would fill up quickly, which isn’t ideal when thinking about how the pandemic is still a very big concern. It does sound as though annual ticket holders have already been given a chance to walk through the park, while the rest of us will have to wait until 2021 to have a shot if people are able to make their way to the park due to the very real limitations that the pandemic is still putting on so many. It does look like a lot of fun to be certain, but it also looks like something that could be experienced in a VR tour that might satisfy some folks.
Without trying to downplay it too much this does feel like the fantasy of someone that had a very narrow view of Nintendo and what it could offer since despite being the mascot of the company, Mario isn’t the only title that has been seen to bolster the efforts of Nintendo over the years. It’s easy to wonder if there was any thought given to incorporating other games and their characters, but maybe that will be a plan that might find traction in the years to come. It would be nice to see Nintendo give credit to other titles that have done well for them, but for now, it’s bound to be interesting for a lot of people who want to step into Mario’s world.