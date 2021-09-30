10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shinmin Li

If you love a good pastry chef, then you may already be familiar with the talented Shinmin Li. She’s one of the most noteworthy pastry chefs on the Food Network, and her talent is second to none. She has risen to fame not only because of her exceptional talent but also because she’s been hosting a show called, “Halloween Wars,” since 2011. The world has gotten to watch her grow, refine her talent, and make some really cool decisions over the years, and it’s time we get to know more about her as a person.
1. She is a Bakery Owner
In addition to working so hard for the Food Network judging the coolest Halloween food art, she also owns a bakery in San Francisco. It’s called I Dream of Cake, and she’s wildly successful. Her talented works of art allowed her to build a successful business in a busy city, and she is thriving for it.
2. She is an 80s Girl
While no one knows too much about her personal life, it appears that Li was born sometime in the mid-80s. 1985 is the year we find most online, so that makes her around 36 as of 2021. She got to grow up in a very cool decade, so that might just explain why she is such a cool person.
3. She is a Dog Lover
While she doesn’t have a dog of her own, she has a brother who has a dog, and she loves her brother’s dog. Honesty, she just posted a photo of her brother’s dog on her Instagram account, and she hashtagged that she needs a dog because she is a dog lover. We think she should get one. We are in favor.
4. She’s Not Into Mom Jeans
If we may take a moment here to share a personal opinion, it’s because mom jeans look terrible on literally 99.9% of people, and even those that don’t look completely terrible don’t look great. It really is just a fact, and please don’t let the fact that someone in the fashion industry is telling you they are back in style fool you into thinking that they are cute. Rant over, but it seems that Li is of the same opinion. She tried on her daughter’s mom jeans and said, “no actual moms should ever wear mom jeans,” while posing in them.
5. She Practices Yoga
It’s so good for you, your body, and your mind. It’s toning, but it’s relaxing. It’s challenging, but it’s healthy. It’s building muscle while making you strong and while clearing your mind and helping you improve your life. Yoga is good for you, and Li knows this enough that she’s taken up the practice.
6. She is a Mom
Shinmin Li is a mom. She has a daughter whose name is Mila, and she comes across as a great mom. It seems that she and her daughter have a lot of fun together, they make the most of their time together, and they seem to both be goofballs who like to have a good time and make one another laugh.
7. She is Intuitive
Her entire life, she has been guided by her own intuition. In fact, it’s something that has defined her since the moment she was born, and she owns that. She’s been very open about that and the fact that her name literally means that. But, she’s also lost her trust in it over the past few years, and she’s working diligently to get that back now that she is aware of herself and facing the issues she feels are dragging her down.
8. She Has A Good Time with Her Coworkers
When she’s filming her super cool Halloween show, she’s having a good time with her costars. They dance, they wear sparkly heels, they laugh, and they eat a lot, and honestly, it kind of sounds like the best job around. She’s there for it, and we are here for that.
9. She’s Private
Shinmin Li is a woman who has mastered the art of making sure her fans get to see just enough of her life behind the scenes to feel as if we know her personally, but she shares very little. She keeps us guessing, and we really don’t know much about her. She’s a master of that, and a darn good one, too.
10. She Lost a Child
On March 22, 2019, she lost her baby. Her daughter, Niko, was six years old, and she weighed 17 lbs. Her daughter taught her so many beautiful things in the almost 7 years she spent on earth. She died on her sister Mila’s birthday, but she will forever be remembered as the bright young soul that she was. Her mother is honored to have been her mother for even a moment, and she misses her daily. Her daughter was born with a rare genetic condition that caused her severe disabilities. She could not walk, talk, sit or eat. Her condition caused her to stop developing when she was around 1. Her mother kept her out of the spotlight and out of the prying eyes of the world for most of her life, and she simply enjoyed their time together.