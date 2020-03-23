Should Eiza Gonzalez Have Been Catwoman?

There are some roles that are so highly coveted by so many individuals that trying to pick from the talent pool has to be more than a little difficult. But as Sandy Schaefer of Screenrant has written, Eiza Gonzalez was fairly heartbroken when she found out that she wasn’t going to get the chance to play one of the most iconic roles, Catwoman. Zoe Kravitz was the name selected by Matt Reeves for his upcoming The Batman movie and many people believe that he made the right choice since Kravitz has been deemed as someone that might just bring the right allure and look to the role in a way that many women have attempted to do over the years. The female Batman villain has been a heavily sought-after role for many women since the Batman movies kicked off and has been performed by a couple that were decent and not all that great depending on your estimation of Anne Hathaway and Michelle Pfieffer. Putting Halle Berry in the mix almost sounds like a bad idea since her movie was more than just a flop in the eyes of many fans. Eiza was looking forward to a chance to take on the role in a big way as she’d been preparing for some time, though it’s hard to feel too sorry for her since she’s had a great deal of success lately and she’s been fairly busy.
Eiza has had parts in Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel, she was featured in Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, and she’ll be making an appearance in the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong movie eventually, so in a big way she’s been representing herself quite well. Missing out on Catwoman is enough to make any woman that believes she can take on the role feel a little saddened since it’s a part that a lot of actresses would love to play. But a good point that’s made is that right now she wouldn’t have been able to do much anyway since production is down and Hollywood is feeling the bite of the current predicament just as much as anyone. Until the threat of COVID-19 has been eliminated or at least reduced it’s not likely that we’re going to be seeing a lot of new movies hit the theaters, especially since the theaters are bound to be closed for the next two to three months if the virus continues to infect people at the current rate it’s been going.
At this time though comparing Eiza to Zoe Kravitz is kind of pointless since this could be done with many women that wanted the role and the outcome would likely be the same. Almost every actress that wanted the role has something to offer, but the ultimate decision comes down to who the director wants, and whether or not that individual can accomplish the task set for them. There have been plenty of actors that have been given roles that people thought they would excel at, only to realize that not only weren’t they the right fit, but they actually tarnished the role in a big way that required the fans to have faith that someone would come along and redeem the character somehow. If you don’t think that’s possible then it might be that you need to watch Batman Forever and Batman and Robin, as Val Kilmer and George Clooney put in performances that left a lot to be desired when it came to Batman. One could add Tommy Lee Jones, Uma Thurman, and even Arnold Schwarzenegger to that list since the villains they played were beyond ridiculous. Christopher Nolan brought a lot of the desired effects of Batman back to the big screen with his trilogy, though people still had plenty to say when it came to the actors he used for his villains, such as Catwoman and Bane. It’s easy to see how anyone would pale in comparison to the performance that the late Heath Ledger gave as the Joker, but Catwoman is a character that really needs someone that can embody the role in and out of the costume.
It’s easy to think that Eiza might have been able to do this and more and bring an impressive amount of talent to the movie, but at this point worrying over whether she should have been picked instead of Zoe is kind of pointless given what’s happening in Hollywood right now. When it comes to action it’s easy to think that Eiza might have been the better pick since she’s been featured in a few more action movies as of late, but Reeves saw something he liked in Kravitz, so that’s where we are with that. It’ll still be a while until we get to see whether or not Zoe will do the part proud, but as far as Eiza goes, she’s going to be plenty busy whenever Hollywood shifts back into gear.