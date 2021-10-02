Should Harry Potter End After Fantastic Beasts 3?

I was fortunate enough to grow up during the era when the Harry Potter film franchise was booming. As someone who’s never read the books (well, just the first one), I walked into the movies completely blind. The fact that this franchise went on for so long was unlike anything I have ever heard of. It wasn’t just a trilogy or a fourth movie that was squeezed in along the way. In fact, as every Harry Potter fan knows, the franchise covered the whole story of the titular hero and his whole class from when they were all eleven-years-old. And by the time it ended back in 2011, they were all nearly twenty. Unless you count that very final scene where we got to see them as adults sending their children off to Hogwarts, but we all know that was still them as youngsters. Amazing what make-up can do, right?
So by all accounts, it would make perfect sense for the Harry Potter series to end there, with Harry and his friends all grown up, defeating Voldemort, and getting their happily ever after. Is there any need for a sequel to Deathly Hollows? I would say probably not. That’s where the books ended and that’s where the films should end. Although, if you’re one of those J.K. Rowling nuts, which I admittedly am not, then you’ve probably checked out the other books that served as prequels to the Harry Potter series. Now if you’re also like me and have only seen the movies, then you might have checked out the Fantastic Beasts movies. I have seen Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and bits and pieces of Crimes of Grindelwald. When I say bits and pieces, I really mean the parts with Johnny Depp in them, because he was undoubtedly the best part of that movie. If you disagree, then just keep in mind that Crimes of Grindelwald is the worst reviewed Harry Potter movie and it’s not hard to understand why. In fact, I’m pretty sure even the most dedicated Harry Potter fans were underwhelmed by it. And the script was even written by J.K. Rowling. That’s pretty crazy if you ask me.
One of the biggest criticisms The Crimes of Grindelwald faced is that it seemed too focused on setting up future sequels. For this case, that sequel is the third Fantastic Beasts movie, The Secrets of Dumbledore. Now I’m a Harry Potter fan, but I’m not sure if I should be excited about this movie. I think it’s no secret that the Fantastic Beasts movies haven’t been able to hold a candle to the Harry Potter movies. It’s kind of strange, considering the Fantastic Beasts movies does have a very talented cast. From the talents of Eddie Redmayne, to Katherine Waterston, to Dan Folger, to Ezra Miller, and the list goes on. Oh, and I think we should bring up Johnny Depp’s replacement for the role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Now I do think it’s sad that Johnny Depp is gone because I thought Grindelwald was a good comeback role for him. However, if there’s one actor who could be a great replacement for him, it would be the extraordinary Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen. If you’ve never heard of him, he’s probably one of the most underrated actors around. This is a guy who I have no doubt can pull off an even better Grindelwald than Johnny Depp did. His casting alone makes me slightly more excited for The Secrets of Dumbledore. Emphasis on the slightly. There’s still some things that got me worried for it, but I will say that the synopsis sounds interesting.
The Secrets of Dumbledore will cover the Wizarding World’s involvement during World War II. This will be a good point of view to look at the Wizarding World from since they’re dealing with a significant event in world history. That’s something the Harry Potter movies never covered. Other than that, I’d say that’s where my excitement ends. I think many fans would agree that none of the Fantastic Beasts characters are nearly as interesting as the characters from the Harry Potter movies. If I’m being honest, I find it rather hard to consider the Fantastic Beasts movies as part of the Harry Potter franchise. To me, in order for it to be a Harry Potter movie, it should certainly have Harry Potter in it. Yeah, that’s the name of the franchise, but what I see in Fantastic Beasts just isn’t the same from the unique world-building that was set up for many years in the Harry Potter movies. Jude Law as the young Albus Dumbledore is probably the biggest connection the Fantastic Beasts movies have to the overall story to Harry Potter.
How many times did Grindelwald appear in the Harry Potter movies? Oh, only once and it was basically a short cameo. I think this third Fantastic Beasts movie should probably end on a note making some kind of reference to Harry Potter. He’s the main hero of the series, so please, don’t leave him out. Now I’m not too familiar with J.K. Rowling’s books, but I think the movie adaptations were at their strongest with the Harry Potter movies themselves. Can they do something else after this third Fantastic Beasts movie? Possibly, but again, if Harry Potter himself isn’t in it, then it’s probably not going to get the same critical acclaim as it should. What are your thoughts, Harry Potter fans? Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has a set release date of April 15, 2022. If you’re a Harry Potter fan, then it’s something to look forward to, but I’ve had my hope up on these movies before. Again, I honestly really want to see Mads Mikkelsen. He could probably be more scary than Voldemort ever was.