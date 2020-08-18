Shouldn’t There Have Been a True Albert Einstein Biopic By Now?

There’s no doubting that Albert Einstein has been allowed to show up in pop culture more than once at this point, but it’s fair to say that he’s never been given a movie all his own, such as a biopic that would tell about his life and what it took for him to gain such renown. With so many other famous names having been given biopics at this time it’s easy to wonder just why Albert Einstein, who lived an extraordinary life and whose story has many different pathways that might be explored, has not gained his own spot in cinematic history. There has been a TV show and a movie titled Young Einstein, but thus far nothing has really managed to detail this man’s life in any way that could be called outstanding. It’s nothing to get too worked up about, but to be fair it would be nice to see something on one of the greatest minds in the world, something that would be worthwhile when it comes to learning a little more about who he was and what he was famous for. Considering that the movies and TV are the methods by which a lot of people get their inspiration to learn these days it might actually be a good idea to find someone that’s ambitious enough to make a biopic about Einstein in a way that can bring to light just what he did back in his day that made such a big deal.
At the moment it doesn’t appear that any such project might be on the horizon largely because, well, there’s a lot going on as it is. Movies and TV shows tend to move in cycles and follow the trends, and until Albert Einstein becomes trendy again it’s likely that we might not hear a lot about him since his life is amazing to be certain, but movies that have something to do with historical figures tend to be an iffy prospect when the timing isn’t right. Plus, there’s the idea of what would be added, taken away, and whether or not the story would get the kind of respect his life deserves. There would also be a plethora of newly minted historians popping up in social media once the movie was in the works without question since the moment that something comes out that can be researched or can invoke an opinion, people are going to become experts overnight since they’ll read an article or two on the subject and will feel that they’re qualified to argue their way around the subject without the benefit of being an actual historian or someone that’s studied the works of Albert Einstein. Their opinion and feelings would be the only thing they’d need, which is amusing since movies have been made with minimal research and a lot of feeling and the result tends to be something that’s horribly inaccurate.
That’s one thing that a movie or TV show such as this would benefit from, a great number of facts that weren’t altered so as to tell Einstein’s life in full detail, or as close as it could get, since trying to fit his life into one movie or even into one series would take a while likely considering that he started out at a very young age when it came to mathematics. He was something of a prodigy when he was younger, and though his life didn’t always take the route that he wanted, Einstein has still been seen as a historical figure that’s been glorified by many people and spoken highly of in many regards. To think that no one has compiled a fitting documentary or biopic of this man as of yet is hard to imagine since the ambition needed to make such a movie can’t be that much, and it can’t be that he’s not interesting enough. There have been movies made on lesser-known names that haven’t accomplished nearly as much as he has, so it’s bewildering to think that his name hasn’t been submitted as one of those that needs to fuel a biopic. Maybe something’s coming down the pipeline and we just don’t know about it yet, but hopefully if such is the case then it will come eventually since it would be something intriguing to watch no doubt, given that Einstein had a pretty full life and there’s plenty of material to work with.
It’s hard to really comprehend just why certain subjects are broached in Hollywood and why others are left to sit, while some aren’t even considered for the longest time despite being among the best ideas that could be pushed. Perhaps we’ll see something about Einstein one day, a movie detailing his life and what it took to create the man he became. We’ll just have to wait and see.