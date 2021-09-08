Showtime’s “Billions” Makes A Fifth Season Comeback: Top Five Predictions

Nataly Owala is a seasoned writer based in Nairobi, Kenya. Her writing career debuted on Magazine Reel, an online campus news site. She's written articles, newsletters, PR content and has managed to co-author and edit a few books while at it. Writing, to her, is a passion that has taken a life of its own. When she's not posting on TVOvermind, she is buried in a good memoir, over a hot cup of coffee.