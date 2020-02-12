10 Things You Didn’t Know About Shraddha Arya

The entertainment scene is one important industry and sorts out our leisure needs when it comes to movies and music. One of the fastest-growing sectors in this scene is India’s Bollywood. It features various actors and entertainers who bring their best in film and television among other fields in this vast industry. Among the actresses, you may come across is Shraddha Arya. She has cut her teeth in television programs, having appeared in several ever since her debut over a decade ago. If you have watched some of her shows, you cannot overlook the talent she possesses. So who is this graceful Bollywood actress? To answer the question, we provide you with ten things you did not know about her to know her better.
1. Her Childhood
Shraddha was born on the 17th of August 1987, making her 32 years old presently. She was raised in a Hindu family in New Delhi, which is India’s capital. Her father is a prominent businessman who supports her every move, according to Wiki Folder. She also has an older sister, Divya Arya, who is also a model and a traveler.
2. Education
When you look at how Arya conducts herself with composure away from the camera, you get the impression that she went to school. It is a fact supported by Stars Unfolded, an entertainment website. As she grew up in New Delhi, her schooling was mostly confined within this region. She attended Hans Raj Model School then proceeded to the Delhi College of Arts and Commerce. For her postgraduate studies, she schooled at the University of Mumbai, where she graduated with a Master of Arts in Economics. Maybe, were not it for her entertainment ventures, we would have her as a top economist.
3. Her Modeling Career
Shraddha has the looks, and looking at her; you can appreciate the beauty that she is. It is not hard to fathom that she also features in the entertainment scene as a model. She stands at 1.68 meters tall, with both her eye color and hair being black. It was her first venture when she was getting into the showbiz industry, though it is not clear if she still walks on the runway. However, she appears in several music videos, such as P K by Gurnam Bhullar and Meri Jaaan by Shael Oswal.
4. Her Career In Film And Television
The actress has had her presence felt in the Indian film industry, and she is more prominent on the television side. She made her debut in 2006 when she was roughly 19 years old, and the project was on the film Kalvanin Kadhali. Before her appearance, she was on Zee TV’s talent showcase program, India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, in 2004, where she was the first runner up. The feat spelled success for her on her endeavors in acting as evident in her flourishing career. Her television roles include Dream Girl and Nach Baliye 9, among many more.
5. Her Relationships
Just like any other celebrity, Arya’s fans are interested to know if she is married, or who she is dating, the same to her past relationships. According to reports, she once dated and even got engaged to a non-resident Indian going by the name of Jayant. However, the relationship did not materialize due to incompatibility between them, and they called it quits. At the moment, she seems to be in a healthy relationship with Alam Makker, who is a lawyer and entrepreneur.
6. Awards In Film And Television
In the showbiz scene, awards are an indication of the hard work an artist is putting in. For Arya, her 15-years have been punctuated by an impressive effort in the roles she takes in various projects. The result? Several nominations to multiple awards and she has bagged a good number of them. For the 2014 Gold Awards, she received two nominations for her work on Tumhari Paakhi. The nominations were Best Actor Female and Best Onscreen Jodi. She won the former. In 2020, for Lions Gold Awards, she was a nominee and eventual winner in the Best Actress category. It was for her work on Kundali Bhagya.
7. Hobbies
When she is not busy on schedule to bring various parts to life for television, Shraddha loves cooking. She is also a fan of books and prides herself on being an avid reader and also spares some time for photography. Looking at her modeling career, it seems she is comfortable being both behind and in front of the lens.
8. Social Media Presence
Social media is the perfect platform for many celebrities to get in touch with their fans. Arya takes this to heed and has a presence on major platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Of the three, it seems that Instagram is her favorite judging by the number of her followers and posting frequency. At the moment, she has over 1.8 million followers and 1245 posts. She posts pictures of herself in different places and sometimes with her friends.
9. Her Net Worth
A celebrity’s net worth is another fact fans are curious about. Aside from indicating their efforts in their respective fields, they also show how financially sound the celebs are. For all the years she has been in the entertainment picture, Shraddha Arya most likely has an impressive asset-base. While it is not clear what her net value is, some sites put it at the $10 million mark.
10. Her Favorite Band
An amazing fact about Arya is that she also loves music, with her favorite rock band being the English band, Pink Floyd. Her favorite song is Roberta Flack’s Killing Me Softly.
Conclusion
One of the most talented actresses in Bollywood is Shraddha Arya, and she has many awards to show for her effort and skills. She is a common feature on television, taking part in several projects. Above are some little-known details about her that introduce us to the character behind the scene. Catch her on her social media pages to see more of her.