10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sibongile Mlambo

The phrase “triple threat” is the perfect way to describe Sigongile Mlambo. As an actress, model, and dancer, Sigongile has proven that she has the ability to entertain people in more ways than one. Although it may seem like it, Sigongile Mlambo isn’t a newcomer to the entertainment world. She got her start in in the late 90s but didn’t see a huge surge in her career until the mid 2010s. Best-known for her roles in shows like Siren, Black Sails, and Lost in Space Mlambo has been working hard to make a name for herself and leave her mark. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sibongile Mlambo.

1. She Was On America’s Got Talent

Sibongile Mlambo doesn’t like to restrict herself to certain opportunities. In 2009, she decided to try her luck on the popular competition show, America’s Got Talent to show off her dancing skills. Unfortunately for Sibongile, she didn’t make it very far.

2. She Has A Twin Brother

Sibongile has a twin brother. Although the two were very close growing up, they now live on opposite ends of the earth. During an interview, Sibongile said, ” I have a fraternal twin and we look nothing alike. People used to think we were dating when we were teenagers, which was the most annoying thing ever!”

3. She Dips Her Fries In Ice Cream

Almost everyone likes to combine foods that people think have no business going together. For Sibongile, that combination is french fries and ice cream. She said she’s “obsessed” with the pairing and highly recommends it to anyone who has never tried.

4.  She Almost Didn’t Audition For Siren

Sibongile’s work on Siren is easily one of her most memorable roles, but she almost didn’t even audition for it. She said she heavily considered abandoning the opportunity but her roommate at the time encouraged her to take the leap. Luckily, she got the role and things worked out. But can you imagine how different her career would be if she never went to that audition?

5. She Wanted To Be In The Olympics

When Sibongile Mlambo was a kid she was heavily involved in gymnastics. At one point, she even dreamed of competing in the Olympics as a gymnast. Although her gymnastics career never took off, she still gets to incorporate some of the things she learned into her dance routines.

6. She Was Kicked Out Of Choir As A Kid

Sibongile is really good a lot of things, but one thing that she doesn’t do well is sing. She admits that she’s not — and never has been — a good singer. In fact, when she was just 12-years-old she was kicked out of the choir. However, despite not having the best voice, she still enjoys singing karaoke.

7. She Was Born In Zimbabwe

Even though she spent most of her life living in South Africa, Sibongile Mlambo is actually from Zimbabwe. She began her acting career in Zimbabwe by appearing in commercials. Her talents eventually lead her to Cape Town, South Africa where there was more opportunity.

8. She Once Had Almost A Dozen Dogs

Growing up, Sibongile lived in a house with a very big yard. One her fondest childhood memories involves playing out in that yard with her dogs. Sibongile relived the heartwarming memory during an interview: “once our dog had about 10 puppies at the same time! I remember coming home from school and they’d chase my brother and I from the gate. It was magical – they were so cute and fun to play with!”

9. Failure Is Her Biggest Fear

Sibongile Mlambo is extremely confident in her abilities, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have moments of self doubt. She has been working hard to overcome her fear of failure and has made progress by learning “that what people call mistakes are simply great discoveries”

10. People Doubted Her Career Path

Acting isn’t considered a highly respected profession where Sibongile is from. Still, she never let that stop her from chasing her dreams. But even though she always believed she would make it, there were people who doubted her. One of those people was the headmistress at her school. When she told the woman that she wanted to be an actress. The headmistress laughed in her face. Looks like Sibongile ended up getting the last laugh, though.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

