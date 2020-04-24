10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sierra Nielsen

Sierra Nielsen is a reality television star who is best known as a cast member on “The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart.” There has recently been an uproar about the breakup between her and Trevor in the competition. She finally had her say about why she had to end the relationship with him. Heartbroken over emotional infidelity, she called it quits and moved on with her life. Nielsen has an interesting background and for those of you who want to know more about her, here are 10 things that you probably didn’t know about Sierra Nielsen.
1. Sierra was employed in the film industry
Nielsen spent quite a few years in the film industry. She served as a co-producer for several films which include “Parts Per Billion,” and more. She also worked in independent film finance and production as well as in talent management and in TV development. She has a great many talents and a solid resume in this sector.
2. Sierra Nielson founder her own business
Sierra is the creator of a business that is called “Your Soul Sexy.” It is an online community that encourages health and wellness. She specializes in helping others to focus on self-love. The content of her site helps others to find love for themselves and to engage in wellness programs that are not only geared towards physical health but also emotional well-being.
3. She is a personal trainer
Sierra Nielsen wears many hats. She is an established wellness entrepreneur and she has designed programs to help people find healthier ways of living. She is a personal trainer who assists others with their physical training programs and she is also an expert in sports nutrition. Sierra maintains a soul, mind, and body program to help others achieve their personal emotional and physical fitness goals.
4. She was in an unhealthy relationship
Sierra has a lot to say about self-love. She found herself in a relationship where she experienced hurt, disappointment, and disrespect. She previously dated Trevor of “The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart,” for almost three years. She ended the relationship in 2018 because it was not a healthy situation for her. It took her a while to realize that he was not the right man for her.
5. She encourages others to learn from their mistakes
Sierra has recently started talking about the hurt that she felt from Trevor’s actions when they were together as a couple. She made posts about his emotional cheating and explained that it was through self-love that she found the courage to go through the pain of a breakup to live a healthier life emotionally. She said that she learned from her mistakes and stopped lying to herself. She learned that it is more important to be at peace with herself than to continue self-deception.
6. She is open-minded
Sierra made a post that gives us a little insight into her attitude towards life and people. From her perspective, every day brings new information and you learn more as you go. She shared that the experiences can help you to change your perspectives. She was almost teasing the interviewer so we’re not sure if we’re going to have a new revelation about her soon or not. She shared this information in an interview about the “Listen To Your Heart” cheating scandal.
7. She is from Nebraska
Sierra is a native of Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born and raised in the area. After completing high school she attended Vanderbilt University. She earned her degree in psychology from the institution. After receiving her degree, she moved to Los Angeles, California because she had an interest in the film business and pursuing a career in several aspects of the business.
8. She has known great loss
Neilsen was very close to her mother Kathy. She described her mom as her best friend. Sierra struggled after watching her mom battle Stage 4 Lymphoma. After her mother passed away from the disease it forever changed her life. In 2015, she realized that she had hit rock bottom. There was nothing she could do to save her mom, but she could improve her own health. She turned a corner in her thinking and approach to life, and she even changed aspects of her career. This is when she turned to wellness. It was to honor her mother and to help others live a healthier life.
9. Sierra empowers others
We’re impressed with Sierra Nielsen’s program “Your Soul Sexy.” This is a guide that is intended to inspire and empower readers to take action to make positive changes in their lives and it all starts with self-love. She has made it her mission to help people find the life that they’ve always wanted because she believes that everyone has a right to true and lasting happiness. Nielsen is a very loving and giving person and her interest in health and well-being is genuine and heartfelt. She truly wants to make a difference in her little corner of the world.
10. Sierra Nielsen is one to keep your eye on
We’ve been introduced to a lot of different people on “The Bachelor” franchise, and many of them have interesting backstories, but few have such a positive impact. Sierra Nielsen is a powerhouse of positivity. She comes across as a knowledgeable expert with a big heart and a social conscience. We’re not sure what may happen in her romantic life. So far, we’ve heard a few teases about the possibility of upcoming changes, but no confirmation of a new romance. There are speculations that she might be re-thinking the situation with Trevor, but this has not been confirmed. Although it seems like a long shot, we’ll have to wait and see what happens on the series. Regardless of what happens, Sierra Nielsen is on a positive track for success and she is a rising star worth keeping your eye on.