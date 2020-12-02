Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Simon Kassionides

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Simon Kassionides

1 min ago

Simon Kassionides has been doing his thing on the professional acting scene for more than a decade and a half. He made his first on screen appearance in 2004 and he has gone on to have a series of roles. He is most widely known for his role as Sunil Bakshi in Agents of S.H.I.E.LD and for Nick D’Amato in Pearson. Now, Simon has added another impressive acting credit to his resume. It has been announced that he will be appearing in season two of the Disney + series, The Mandalorian. Simon will be playing the role of Axe Woves and his fans couldn’t be anymore excited to know that he is part of the popular series.  and Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Simon Kassionides.

1. He Is From London

Simon’s family’s roots trace back to Greece but he was born and raised in London where he also got his start as an actor. While he is grateful for the opportunities that London afforded him early in his career, he eventually decided to relocate to Los Angeles to further his career.

2. He’s A Private Person

Even though he has been in the entertainment industry for many years, Simon hasn’t bought into the obsessiveness and intrusive nature of celebrity culture. Instead, he prefers to stay low key and keep the world out of his business. He genuinely finds pleasure in doing the simple things.

3. He Studied Finance

Simon’s path to becoming an actor looks a bit different than many other people’s. At one point in his life, he was on a completely different path entirely. He earned a degree in finance and planned on having a career in the field, however, he was discovered by well-known producer, Piers Vellacott. He eventually went on to study acting at Central School of Speech and Drama in London. Simon left school early after being cast in the play Night of the Iguana.

4. He Likes To Travel

Anyone who has ever had the pleasure of traveling understands that it is truly a remarkable experience. Getting the chance to see different parts of the world and be immersed in different cultures is something that nothing can compare to. Simon has been fortunate to do a lot of traveling over the years and he has visited several countries including France and Greece.

5. He Believes In The Importance Of Kindness

Simon hopes that the things he creates can help contribute a little bit of kindness to the world. In an interview with Bella Magazine Simon said, “Kindness has grown to mean more to me. There’s a powerful quiet and pure beauty in kindness that impacts me wherever I see it. As an artist specifically that exists in listening, a lack of ego around the work and as an actor acknowledging the collective impact of what we are creating.”

6. He Is A Photographer

Simon has spent the majority of his career being in front of the camera, however, he also has an affinity for being behind it. He is an amateur photographer and he loves taking pictures during his travels. He even set up a separate Instagram that is entirely dedicated to his photography work.

7. He Likes To Stay Active

Simon is currently in his early 40s, but he’s still in better shape than a lot of people half his age. He enjoys working out and has made regular exercise a part of his routine. In addition to the gym, he also likes to get creative and incorporate other elements of fitness into his routine.

8. He Is Very Family Oriented

As far as we can tell, Simon has never been married and doesn’t have any children, but family still plays a very important role in his life. He has a close relationship with his parents and was also very close to his grandparents. Simon also has an older brother named Photis.

9. He Loves The Outdoors

Simon has always appreciated the simple things in life, and that’s something about him that hasn’t changed even though he is now a celebrity. When he gets free time, he loves to spend it outdoors exploring his surroundings. Whether it be hiking or hanging out at the beach, you can usually find him outside on a beautiful day.

10. He Enjoys Interacting With Fans On Social Media

Simon has built up a pretty impressive following on social media over the years, and he loves using platforms like Instagram and Twitter to connect and communicate with his fans. On Twitter especially, it’s very common to see him responding to fans questions and retweeting their tweets.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why Marvel’s Disney Plus Hawkeye Series is Doomed For Failure
Please For the Love of God Don’t Make an Alien TV Show
Mark Cuban Shares The Kind of Pitch That Always Does Well on Shark Tank
Amazing Race Season 31 Finale
How Can You Get On “The Amazing Race?”
The Five Scariest Cars in the History of Movies
Five Movies Scenes Where a Person is on Fire but Gets Out of It
Five Awesome Last Words from Villains Who Died in Movies
The Top Five Female Presidents in Movies or TV
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Simon Kassionides
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chris Geere
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Titus Welliver
Remembering David Prowse: Original Darth Vader Passes Away
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5
Turns out Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Has Connections to Modern Warfare