Sinead MacInnes may be a newcomer to the on-screen world, but she carries herself with the poise of someone who’s been in front of the camera for decades. Sinead made her on-screen debut in 2020 with the Netflix original series, Warrior Nun. She didn’t just stop there, however. In 2021, she got another chance to work with Netflix thanks to the documentary The Lost Pirate Kingdom. Although she’s still in the early stages of her career and she doesn’t have much experience, Sinead is giving viewers every reason to believe that she will be around for many years to come. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sinead MacInnes.
1. She Is From The UK
There doesn’t seem to be any information about Sinead’s upbringing online, but we do know that she was born and raised in the UK. As you may have been able to guess by her name, she is Scottish and it appears that she may know some Gaelic. She is currently based in London.
2. She Loves To Travel
Sinead is the kind of person who likes to make the most out of every moment life has to offer. Traveling has been the perfect way for her to do that. She is fortunate to be in a position that has allowed her to travel far and frequently. Some of the countries she’s been to include Mexico, France, Spain, and the United States.
3. She Is Passionate About Human Rights
Sinead’s only goal isn’t to entertain people through acting, she also hopes to make the world a better place through her actions. She is very serious about human rights and social justice. She is currently a trainer and faciliataor for an organization called Fearless Futures which facilitates “transformative inclusion learning experiences by challenging the roots and intersections of inequities.”
4. She Is Done Voice Acting
As someone who is new to the industry, Sinead is working hard to build up as much experience as possible. Although there are no voice acting credits listed on her IMDB page, Sinead has done some voice work with BBC Radio. In 2020, she was part of the BBC Radio production of Trumpet. There’s no information on whether she plans to do more voice acting in the future.
5. She Is A Formally Trained Actress
Although it may seem like Sinead popped up out of nowhere, that isn’t the case at all. She’s been working hard for the last several years and she studied at the Identity School of Acting. The school boasts a long list of noteworthy alumni including Letitia Wright and John Boyega.
6. She Is A Private Person
Once some people get a taste of the spotlight, they find it extremely difficult not to share their every move with the world. Sinead, however, seems to have no interest in doing that. She seems to enjoy her privacy and she hasn’t revealed any information about her personal life. As she gets further in her career she may decide to open up more and share more about her life away from the camera.
7. She Has A Degree In African Studies
Acting may be Sinead’s calling, but it isn’t the only thing that Sinead has focused her studies on. She attended the University of London where she studied at the School of Oriental and African Studies. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in African studies in 2014.
8. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Sometimes its the simple things in life that provide the most value. For Sinead, one of those things is spending time outside. She loves to enjoy the beauty of nature and when the weather is nice you can usually find her outdoors exploring. She also loves hanging out by the water.
9. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind
Oftentimes when people find themselves in the public eye, they shy away from sharing their opinions out of fear that they will offend some of their fans. Sinead, however, doesn’t appear to have any issues with sharing what’s on her mind. She doesn’t shy away from talking about ‘sensitive’ subjects such as politics and racism. Many of her tweets touch on these topics and she always makes it clear where she stands.
10. She Likes Working With The Youth
They said kids are the future and it looks like Sinead is serious about investing in that future. She loves working with young people and was once a youth engagement worker. While she may not get much time to work directly with the youth today, her acting has become a tool that allows her to inspire them.