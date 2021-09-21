Six Comic Book Storylines That Need Their Own Video Games

Some comic book storylines are just too good to not be revisited. Recently, we have seen a huge increase in the amount superhero video games being made. Marvel’s Wolverine was just recently announced at the most recent Playstation Showcase. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is already in the works and will have Venom as the leading villain, as far as we know. Even the Guardian’s of the Galaxy are making the stand-alone video game debut this year. So with all of this superhero action, we thought, why not bring some of the most iconic storylines from comic books to the video game world. Most of the video games that we mentioned have their own storyline and simply use some of the comic books as inspiration. We haven’t really seen a one-for-one comic book to video game storyline since the release of Spider-Man: Unleashed. This doesn’t mean that we won’t though. We’re going to be exploring some comic book storylines that just left us in tatters. Storylines that grabbed hold of our emotions and never let go. Some stories that left us with our mouth open and flipping through the comic book pages vigorously. These are comic book storylines that 100% need their own games.
Death of Spider-Man
Everyone loves a tearjerker. Well not everyone, but you can’t tell me that the Death of Spider-Man isn’t one of the most intense and emotional storylines in Marvel history. Death of Spider-Man features the untimely demise of our favorite web-slinging hero. Being able to see this play out in some sort of fashion in a video game would be out of this world. In the comic book storyline, there are a lot of variables happening that factor into the Death of Spider-Man. The Sinister Six escape from prison around the same time that Gregory Stark launches a mutiny against the Avengers. It’s a wild ride. A video game could follow Spider-Man as he becomes intertwined with everything. From his initial fight with the Sinister Six, his run into Captain America vs Nick Fury, and then finally to his final battle against Green Goblin. We’d love to see how it would play out.
Of course, since it is a video game the story would need to be written a little differently for it to actually work. We think if they were to make a game there should be multiple playable characters. One should be Captain America, one should be Human-Torch, and the final one being Spider-Man. We’d love to see the Avengers vs Ultimates scenario play out from the eyes of Captain America. His battles and then him seeing as Spider-Man launches himself to block a bullet. Human-Torch could play into the parts where the Sinister Six first show up at Aunt May’s house. There could be a huge battle and then we could reassume control of him when Spider-Man is having his final breath. The overall thing we want is just an emotional game where you can feel that something big is happening in regards to Spider-Man. All the events in the game need to line up and tie into Spidey in some sort of emotion. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has just been announced and it seems to focus on Venom. We’re excited to see where this story can lead and if Insomniac plans to implement any of the elements from Death of Spider-Man since they have already shown us, Miles Morales.
Planet Hulk
We need a video game featuring Hulk immediately. The last we saw our favorite green muscled being have his own stand-alone game was in Hulk: Ultimate Destruction. That was ages ago. The world is ready for something more and what better than to base it on what is considered one of the greatest comic book storylines ever created, Planet Hulk. Planet Hulk is “After being exiled from Earth by the Illuminati, Hulk found himself on the planet Sakaar, where he was imprisoned and forced to do gladiatorial battle in the emperor’s arena. Hulk and his compatriots quickly rose through the ranks and were soon approached by a rebellion that plotted to overthrow the emperor. Hulk declined, and the rebels were detained. But rather than killing them in the arena, Hulk helped them escape, and led his fellow gladiators to freedom.”
Planet Hulk could be an incredible game because of all the immense plot points that happened during Hulk’s exile. He crash lands on a mysterious planet where he must fight for his survival. He’s taken into a gladiator ring where he quickly ascends the ranks and gains companions. His companions asked him to help overthrow the Emperor but he refuses and instead helps them escape the Arena. He also marries and then loses his wife to a ship explosion. Not to mention that an explosion wipes almost all of the civilization from the planet that he just freed and dooms it leaving it in a state ready for Galactus to consume. Yeah, it’s a lot. We’d love to see how a Hulk-centered game would play with the current technology that consoles can offer. Being able to use your surrounding as a weapon and having almost unmatchable strength is something that could be extremely fun and done right. We want to feel like Hulk. We want to be indestructible and feel that the weight of our punches can make the land tremble. We’re really hoping that Marvel’s recent slew of games includes the green abomination. They already showed us a glimpse of him in Avengers, but then again that didn’t really feel as tremendous as it should have. He needs his own game. As soon as possible.
X-Men: Days of Future Past
We’ve already caught a glimpse of what X-Men: Days of Future Past could like with the film based on the same name. Now we want to see what it would play like. X-Men: Days of Future Past is a story where “The year 2013 teeters on the brink of Armageddon. Sentinels, whose destructive paths have now reached humanity, imprison and exterminate mutants at will. Although teen Kitty Pryde is a newbie to the team, it’s up to the X-Men’s youngest member to relay a message from her future…to prevent a catalyzing event in the X-Men’s present.” One of the main reasons we’d want to see this game is because we need another X-Men game featuring all of the different Mutants. There are so many abilities and so many unique characters in the mutant universe that it is almost criminal to not give them their own spotlight. We would want the focus to stay on a few of the mutants though so that they could be fully explored and developed. Since Wolverine is already getting his own game we would love to see a Days of Future Past that focused on Kitty Pryde, Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, and Storm. Imagine that? All of these characters have incredibly different abilities and it would be great to be able to explore the world of Days of Future Past with them. The game could start in a full-out battle where the Sentinels are about to overpower the Mutants and the world is in tatters. Then we could see one of the mutants go to the past in some way or form and help their fellow mutants with the upcoming war.
Thanos: The Infinity Gauntlet
Everyone has come to know the power that Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet can bring. His appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has created one of the most iconic storylines in cinema history. The iconic snap and the events that followed will be remembered by superhero fans for years to come. I know I’ll definitely be showing my kids every single Marvel movie and show in order. For those that have never heard of Thanos, Marvel describes this story as “For the dark Titan, Thanos, the Infinity Gauntlet was the Holy Grail, the ultimate prize to be coveted above all else. With it came omnipotence: the absolute control of all aspects of time, space, power, reality, the mind, and the soul. The gaining of supreme might meant the beginning of a black nightmare for the entire universe. Now, on the edge of Armageddon and led by the mysterious Adam Warlock, Earth’s superheroes join in a desperate attempt to thwart this nihilistic god’s insane plunge into galactic self-destruction. Should the heroes fail, the astral gods of the universe wait to step into the fray. But in such an awesome cosmic conflict will anyone prevail? Will anyone survive?” We’d love to see an Infinity War game that really hashed out every single detail that the movies may have missed. We want to be at every single battle and play as every hero that could possibly be played. We feel that the style that would most suit a game of this caliber would be something along the lines of the original Marvel Ultimate Alliance. That way we could fit in plenty of settings and plenty of heroes to help fight.
Avengers vs. X – Men
We need a new Marvel fighting game. We’d love to see one with the Avengers fighting the X-Men. They could base it off the mainline comic book storyline that features the Avengers fighting the X-Men. The actual event itself is described as “When the Phoenix Force approaches Earth, Hope Summers is assumed its next host. The X-Men and the Avengers are divided on how to handle the situation. The X-Men believe that the Phoenix Force will herald the rebirth of the Mutant Species, while the Avengers believe that it will bring an end to all life on Earth. This leads to a war between Marvel’s two powerful superhero factions.” It would be interesting if the character that you play in this game was a character you created. And the decisions that you made along your gameplay would decide your fights and who you ultimately supported. Multiple endings and butterfly effects in a fighting game? Who says they can’t do that. Some of the characters we’d want to see in an Avengers roster are Iron-Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Star-Lord, Gamora, Fantastic Four, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, and Nick Fury. For the X-Men, we’d love to see Gambit, Cyclops, Storm, Human Torch, Ice Man, Wolverine, Colossus, Deadpool, Angel, Jean Grey, Apocalypse, Magneto, Mystic, and Professor X. Ideally we’d want to see at least over fifty characters.
Kraven’s Last Hunt
Kraven is a villain that would be able to pull off having their own game. We’d love to see what it would be like to experience Kraven’s Last Hunt from his point of view. This is a game that we would want to function similarly to the Batman Arkham games. The way that the combat is fluid and flawless. The story itself could just be based off that one night. It could begin with you swinging through the city as Spider-Man and fighting Kraven. It would be an unwinnable fight and the player would find himself being burning alive. Kraven would pick up the Spider-Man mask and assume the mantel and that’s when the player would first take control of Kraven. Marvel describes it as “Frustrated with his repeated failed attempts at killing Spider-Man, Kraven the Hunter hatches a final plot to best his adversary, shooting and burying him alive. With his enemy out of the way, Kraven dons a Spider-Man costume and patrols the city, intent on proving himself a better hero. The real Spider-Man soon awakens and hunts the Hunter!” It would be interesting to see how Marvel would handle having a villain-led game. What makes Kraven’s Last Hunt so interesting is how Kraven assumes the mantle of Spider-Man and tries to show himself that he can be a better hero than Spider-Man ever was. So we would love to hop into the ultimate hunter’s mind and explore the world and see how he would interact with everyone.
For those who don’t know him, “Kraven was a maniacal big game hunter who sought to defeat Spider-Man to prove that he was the greatest hunter in the world. Unlike other hunters, he typically disdained the use of guns or bow and arrows preferring to take down large dangerous animals with his bare hands even though he often made elaborate preparations to weaken a quarry beforehand. He also used a mystical serum to give him similar strength to Spider-Man, but even without the serum, he was a threat to the wall-crawler. However, Kraven’s continual underestimation of the superhero’s resourcefulness made him a frustrating quarry. For a time, he gave up hunting Spider-Man, but his manipulative lover, Calypso Ezili, tricked him into believing Spider-Man set his caged animals free. Goading Kraven into resuming his pursuit, both she and Kraven were arrested. Convinced he would never be worthy of Calypso’s love until he humbled Spider-Man, Kraven once again hunted Spider-Man. This time, Calypso muted Spider-Man’s spider-sense, while the two battled. When Kraven realized Calypso had drugged Spider-Man with a hallucinogenic dart, he stopped the fight out of honor. The police captured the two again.”