10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ski Mask the Slump God

Rappers are known for using stage names more often than not, and Ski Mask the Slump God definitely falls into that category. He’s a rapper who does not go by his real name. He’s been in the business since 2014. He’s worked with some famous rappers, and he’s had his fair share of ups and downs in the industry. He’s largely talented, and he has dreams of becoming a household name all over the world. He’s just doing his thing, and many people want to learn a little more about rapper with the interesting stage name.

1. He’s Young

He’s only 24 as of 2020. He was born on April 18, 1996. He didn’t get the chance to grow up in the 90s as an adolescent. He was just a baby and then a toddler when he grew up back then, and he missed out on that last little bit of growing up without social media and online life.

2. Ski Mask the Slump God is Not His Real Name

Shocking, we know. However, his birth name is actually Stokeley Clevon Goulbourne. It’s a lot, so we can see why he chose to use a stage name for his rap music. Like his birth name, though, he did choose a long name as his stage name, too.

3. He Likes All the Music

He’s been known to say that there is no one genre of music he likes better than another. He likes them all, and he’s into a little bit of everything. His goal is to listen to all he can, and he takes a little bit of inspiration from all of it. He’s a man who loves music, and he even listens to Adele.

4. He’s a Floridian

He was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, though he no longer lives there. He might have grown up in the Sunshine State, but he went a little more north to the south as an adult. He moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he’s now at home.

5. His Dad Was a Rapper

His own father was a rapper, too. His parents are both Jamaican, and that’s a lot of the music he listened to growing up. His dad went by the stage name Sin City, and he inspired his son to write his own music and do his own thing. He wanted him to focus on things that were his own work, and we have a feeling that helped him out in his career.

6. He Met his Best Friend in Juvie

He was only around 13 when he claims to have been sent to Juvenile Detention for having about $10 worth of marijuana on his person. However, it was there he met XXXTentacion. The two have gone on to work together, make music together, and become famous together. Perhaps what looked like a terrible thing at the time was one of the best things that could have happened to him. X was murdered later, and it was a difficult time for his friend.

7. He Had Surgery in 2018

We aren’t entirely sure what happened to him, but we know that he has a heart condition. He had surgery to repair the condition in 2018. However, we do not know if this was something he was born with or something that developed later in life. He’s doing all right now, and that’s what’s important.

8. He’s Doing Well Financially

Now that he is working regularly and making music he loves to make, he’s also making a good living. His estimated net worth as of 2020 is around $4 million. That just goes to show he’s done well, he’s working hard, and he’s doing his thing. He’ll only continue to grow wealthier, too.

9. He Told a Crowd at a Concert to Hurt an Attendee

While performing one time, he mentioned his friend XXXTentacion and his death to the audience. It was then that a man in the crowd said something inappropriate about the recently murdered rapper, and Ski Mask the Slump God told the crowd to hurt him. Those were not his exact words, but we imagine his emotions were running high. His friend was murdered after leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield beach when a black SUV blocked him from leaving and masked men with guns stole $50k from his car and then killed him. It was a horrible time for all his friends and family.

10. He Keeps to Himself

He’s a man who shares some of his life on social media, but he doesn’t share too much. He keeps largely to himself, and that’s all right. He has the right to do that, and that’s exactly what he does. He’s not going into too much detail about his life or what he’s up to.

