At just 16-years-old, Skylar Gaertner already has more than a dozen acting credits to his name. One of which includes his breakout role as Jonah Byrde on Ozark. Over the course of the show’s three seasons, Skylar and his character have quickly become fan favorites. Before Ozark, he appeared on shows like Daredevil, The Americans, and Nurse Jackie. Between his acting skills and his lovable energy, it’s easy to see why Skylar has had so much success. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Skylar Gaertner.
1. He Auditioned For Stranger Things
Can you imagine Skylar Gaertner as the main character on Stranger Things? That’s almost exactly what happened. Skylar told TMZ that he auditioned for the role twice but didn’t get it. However, he has no hard feelings. Not getting the role opened up the opportunity for him to be cast on Ozark.
2. He Has A Birthmark On His Neck
Being a celebrity means that everything that most people will pay extra close attention to your every move. Skylar got the chance to experience this firsthand when he was signing autographs outside for a crowd of Ozark fans. Someone in the crowd noticed a mark on Skylar’s neck and asked the teen if he had a hickey. One of is parents responded from the crowd to confirm that the mark on his neck was actually a birth mark.
3. He Played Soccer
In addition to acting, Skylar is also a big sports lover. He used to play on a competitive soccer team in his hometown. However, his busy schedule probably doesn’t leave him with much time to join team sports at this stage of his career.
4. He’s Adventurous
When Skylar isn’t on set or rehearsing for a role, he likes to go out and explore his surroundings. Skylar enjoys a good adrenaline rush from time to time and likes to do things like go zip lining, go hiking, and kayak.
5. He Wants To Go To College
Skylar is enjoying every minute of his newfound fame, but he also wants to enjoy some of the more ‘normal’ things people his age usually do. He is currently setting aside some of his money and hopes to attend college one day. Skylar added that he would be interested in studying engineering. If Skylar does decide to pursue higher education, he definitely won’t be the first young start to take a break from acting to pursue a degree.
6. He Keeps His Private Life Low Key
Most people Skylar’s age love to share almost every moment of their life on social media. A quick scroll through the average 16-year-old’s Instagram will tell you everything you need to know about them – and then some. However, Skylar prefers to take a more low key approach. Although he is active on social media, he doesn’t post much about his life outside of acting. In fact, even information about where he’s from hasn’t been heavily publicized. It also looks like he hasn’t done any formal interviews.
7. He Has Two Older Sisters
Little brothers have a reputation for being somewhat annoying and uncool, but Skylar Gaertner’s older sisters probably don’t feel that way about him. Although he hasn’t shared their names, Skylar has shared that he has two older sisters who he has great relationships with.
8. He Was In The Original Pilot Of Locke & Key
When Locke & Key was added to Netflix in February of 2020, it didn’t take long for the show to become popular. However, the series’ road to release is longer than most people know. The show was originally meant to air on network TV in 2011, but it didn’t get picked up after the pilot. Skylar was cast in the original version as Bode.
9. He’s Got A Knack For Photography
Skylar Gaertner has a special talent for being in front of the camera, but he almost might have a knack for being behind it. He has shown that he has some very impressive photograph skills and he’s done a great job capturing the landscapes around him.
10. He Enjoys Traveling
Traveling is one of the best experiences a person can have. There’s something special about being able to see and explore other places that can’t be compared to anything else. This is definitely a minset that Skylar Gaertner shares. He loves to travel and has gotten to go to places like Hawaii and Argentina.