Getting the chance to compete on American Idol is something Sloane Simon has always dreamed of. Although her audition wasn’t aired and she didn’t get much screen time overall, viewers got the chance to see her perform during duet week. Unfortunately, however, the performance didn’t go the way she hoped and both she and her partner were eliminated from the competition. While there’s no doubt that being sent home — especially so early — was a big blow for Sloane, she isn’t letting it keep her down. Her dreams of becoming the next American Idol may be on hold for now, but she’s still determined to pursue her career as a musician. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Sloane Simon from American Idol.
1. She’s A Sophomore In High School
Thanks to her immense talent it may seem as if Sloane has been singing for decades, but in reality she’s only 16-years-old. She is currently a sophomore at Fox Chapel Area High School in Pennsylvania. Getting the chance to travel out to the west coast while on American idol was a fun and exciting adventure for the teen.
2. She’s Been Singing All Her Life
Like many of the other contestants on the show, Sloane was drawn to music at an early age. She has been singing for as long as she can remember and she got her furst guitar when she was about 8-years-old. Prior to American Idol she was performing at local festivals and other events.
3. She’s A Cheerleader
Aside from her stint on American Idol, Sloane is a pretty ‘normal’ teen. Sheis a member of her high school cheerleading team and she even wore her uniform to her audition. Once the judges saw that she was a cheerleader they asked her to do a little cheer for them before getting into her song.
4. She’s Already Released Music
Being able to perform cover songs is a great way for singers to show off their voices, but nothing displays true artistry like being able to write songs. Sloane loves to write and she has already released some of her own music. Her new single “Talk to Your Girlfriend” is available on all streaming platforms.
5. A Small Mishap Helped Calm Her Nerves Before Her Audition
When Sloane arrived for her in-person audition for American Idol, she couldn’t help but to feel al ittle nervous. Fortunately, a minor accident gave her a chance to ease her nerves. She told Tribe Live, “Looking back, it feels like it was 20 seconds, but in the moment it felt so long … and then I was in there longer than I had to be, because the second I walked in, the ‘American Idol’ sign (behind the judges) completely fell down. That helped me warm up and unleashed all the small talk.”
6. She’s Always Been An American Idol Fan
Even though Sloane was born after American Idol came out, she still has fond memories of watching the show when she was younger. As an aspiring singer, being on American Idol is something she has wanted for herself since she was a kid. Even though the outcome wasn’t what she wanted, she will always be able to say that she made it on the show.
7. She Started A YouTube Channel
Just because her journey on Idol is done doesn’t mean that Sloane is slowing down. She created a YouTube channel in February 2021 where she posts music related content. She hasn’t uploaded a lot of videos yet, but hopefully she plans to share new content on a consistent basis.
8. She Won An Award From The National YoungArts Foundation
Sloane is still very early on in her career, but she’s already getting some attention for her hard work in talent. In 2021, she was selected as a National YoungArts Foundation winner. According to the Young Arts website, “YoungArts’ winners are the nation’s most accomplished young artists in the visual, literary, design and performing arts. Selected from a competitive pool of applications and representing artists from across the country, YoungArts winners gain access to one of the most comprehensive programs for emerging artists in the United States, offering financial, professional and artistic development opportunities over the course of their careers.”
9. She’s All About Social Justice
Teenagers often have a reputation for being self absorbed and apathetic, but that isn’t how Sloane operates at all. Through her social media activity she has revealed that she is a strong believer in the importance of human rights. More specifically, she has shown her support in the fight to end racism.
10. Many Viewers Were Disappointed By Her Elimination
At this point in the competition, the judges are still the ones who get to decide whether constestants leave or stay. There are quite a few viewers who feel that the judges made a mistake in sending Sloane so home. In the comments section of the video of her duet performance, several viewers commented on how great her performance was.