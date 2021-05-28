So Apparently There’s a Zack Snyder Cut for Sucker Punch

It’s funny, where one might hope to hear a collective and very frustrated sigh, there’s only the nervous tension of teeth chattering and fingers twitching as another Snyder Cut is apparently out there waiting to be unleashed once again. The likelihood of this one is still in question since Sucker Punch was released in 2011, meaning that it’s been on the shelf a lot longer than the Justice League was, and therefore isn’t as much of a going concern to the fans. But rile the fans up enough and we’ve all seen what can happen since the Snyder Cut of the Justice League is proof. It’s proof that something CAN happen though, not that something SHOULD happen. That sigh of frustration will hopefully grow louder than the sounds of those that are ready and willing to launch a campaign to bring what apparently is the ‘real’ version that Zack Snyder wanted to bring to the theaters, but was denied for one reason or another. It’s amusing that some want to take Snyder’s side when it comes to Warner Bros. not wanting to work with him at this time, but his reaction is to remind people that there is another movie that has an unseen cut to it. Calling Snyder petty for revealing this doesn’t sound right, but stating that hearing that there are director’s cuts for everything under the sun that people are just now talking about is becoming a trend that really needs to die out soon. There was a time when a director’s cut was something special that could excite people and make them think that they were watching something unique, but as of now it’s becoming expected and, like it or not, pretty mundane. When everyone starts asking for a director’s cut and various directors admit that there is footage waiting to be seen, it’s no longer special, it’s simply expected. As for Snyder, it appears that this is becoming his M.O.
From a visual standpoint, Sucker Punch was actually a pretty decent movie since it had several scenes that were insane but definitely caught the attention of the audience and forced their line of thinking down a road they weren’t prepared for. The favorite scene that I remember the most has to do with the three samurai golems that bust out everything from a naginata to a rocket launcher in an attempt to bring down Babydoll, the main character played by Emily Browning. There’s no doubt that much of this movie was created to attract men using the allure of the female actors since yes, they are very enticing in their various outfits, but the imagination that went into each encounter was astonishing as well, since from the samurai to the World War I scene and even to the idea of storming a castle, Sucker Punch was a visual treat for a lot of people. But that didn’t really save it from the critics, who are without any doubt some of the hardest people to please. Plus, the movie didn’t make all that much compared to its budget and was deemed a flop. It wouldn’t be the first movie to be given a look after performing so badly, but it would be far more appealing to look at the movie as it was released and not have to hear the continued ranting and raving that come from those that are fully ready to jump on the Snyder Cut train once again. The fact that a couple of the stars of the movie are leaning into this and wanting to see the Snyder Cut is worth another eye roll.
On top of this, one has to wonder if Snyder is going to continue to keep doing this to keep bumping up his reputation. Considering that Snyder has become increasingly popular since the mere mention of the Snyder Cut for the Justice League, it’s not hard to think that he’s going to ride this wave as much as he can towards whatever end he might have in mind. The downside of it is that one way or another, people will get tired of hearing about the ‘Snyder Cut’ of his movies, since once a gimmick is used too often it’s very likely that people are going to move on and want to see something new. He’s even admitted to those that might want to see a Snyder Cut of Army of the Dead that they’ve already seen it, meaning that the movie was unfiltered and just the way he wanted it. Some might think that’s awesome, while others might recall thinking after the movie that there were a lot of inconsistencies that didn’t really flow with what had been going on throughout the movie. But there’s a good bet that a lot of people are going to forgive these mishaps simply because it’s a Zack Snyder movie, even if they’d rip apart any other movie for the same mistakes.