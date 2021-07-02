Home
TV News
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “So Freakin Cheap”

41 seconds ago

Nobody likes cheap people, but there’s something about watching cheap people in reality TV that is incredibly entertaining. The success of the TLC series Extreme Cheapskates is proof, and now the network is giving it another show with a new series called So Freakin Cheap. The show will focus on families where frugality is of the utmost importance. While some people may be afraid to admit they’re a little on the cheap side, the people on So Freakin Cheap are very proud of their ability to spend as little as possible. Most people will probably find the cast members’ methods to be extreme, but it definitely makes for great TV. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about So Freakin Cheap.

1. The Show Features Four Families

People who enjoy a little variety will be happy to know that So Freakin’ Cheap follows four different families from different parts of the United States. Even though all of the families have being cheap in common, they are all unique in their own ways which adds something special to the show.

2. Some Of The Money Saving Methods Will Gross You Out

Even if you know a few cheap people, or consider yourself to be a cheap person, you’ve probably never seen anyone penny-pinch to this extent. For the sake of saving money, these families will do just about anything including diving in dumpsters for used items and eating thrown away food.

3. The Cast Members Aren’t Hurting For Money

In most cases when people are extremely frugal, it’s because they have no other choice. However, some viewers may be surprised to know that the stars of this show don’t really need to watch their spending so closely. Instead, there seems to be a mental component to why they hate parting with their money.

4. The Show Has Yet To Be Renewed

Extreme Cheapskates was relatively short-lived, but the network is hoping to have better luck this time around. As of now, So Freakin Cheap hasn’t gotten the green light for another season. Since the show is still very new, there’s a chance the announcement will come after a few more episodes.

5. Some People Think The Show Is Fake

Everyone knows that reality TV shows aren’t exactly what they seem, but there’s a difference between something being heavily edited and something being completely fake. People are already starting to suggest that the people on So Freakin Cheap are actors. This isn’t the first time people have made such allegations about a show on TLC and it probably won’t be the last.

6. All Of The Cast Members Don’t See Eye To Eye About Being Cheap

Differences over finances are one of the leading causes of rifts in relationships, and some of the cast members on So Freakin Cheap will have to face that. Tony and Angela Clayton don’t always agree on how to spend — or not spend — their money and it causes some serious tension.

7. Extreme Cheapskates Fans Will See Some Familiar Faces

So Freakin Cheap will introduce viewers to lots of new faces, but people who watched Extreme Cheapskates will probably recognize a couple of people. The Watson Family also appeared on Extreme Cheapskates where Shelley dubbed herself “The Princess of Cheap”. They are the only family to return.

8. The Show Doesn’t Have Its Own Social Media Profiles

Shows having social media accounts has become very popular over the last several years. Being active on social media gives viewers a chance to keep up with their favorite shows in between episodes and check out exclusive clips and other content. Unfortunately for So Freakin Cheap fans, the show doesn’t have any profiles.

9. The Cast Members Try To Do Everything On A Budget

Typically, when people are careful with their spending they like to focus on a few specific areas. For example, they may use coupons when they shop for groceries and other items so they’ll have a little more money for other areas. However, in this case, being frugal is part of all areas of life. The Tran family, for example, is so cheap that they want to have an entire wedding for less than $750.

10. Viewers Make Learn A Thing Or Two

Sure, many of the money saving methods you see on So Freakin Cheap will probably be too ridiculous to implement into your real life but that doesn’t mean you can’t pick up on a few gems here and there. By watching the show, you might find some ways to save money that you never thought of before.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


