So I Married an Axe Murderer Spinoff The Pentaverate Coming to Netflix

Plenty of people have seen the movie So I Married an Axe Murderer, but how many remember the mention of The Pentaverate? The supposedly secret and shady organization composed of several extremely powerful people, as mentioned by Mike Myers’ character in the movie, is getting a spinoff on Netflix as Myers returns to flesh out the details of this supposedly secret group. Not only that, but Myers will be doing something that he and a couple of other individuals have been skilled at doing over the years, he’ll be taking on multiple characters throughout the series, as he’s expected to fill 7 roles all on his own while other famous faces such as Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, and several others join him for the experience. It’s been a while since we’ve seen Myers in anything it feels like, and honestly, that’s kind of a shame since a decade or two ago Myers was one of the funniest men alive thanks to the fame that was garnered by his Austin Powers persona. Bef9re that his fame stemmed from his time on Saturday Night Live and the two Wayne’s World movies that were an extension of a skit that came to life on SNL.
So I Married an Axe Murderer was another attempt at fame and while a lot of people found the movie to be hilarious it’s still not quite as impressive as the other, big-name movies that he’s done over the years. Myers is without any doubt a funny individual but it’s also been reported that he’s kind of tough to work with on the set and has a very specific way that he likes things to happen. Obviously, this hasn’t hampered anyone too much since the movies he’s been in have usually done quite well and he’s managed to be seen as a huge star. But it does appear as though his fame has waned just a bit over the years since at one point it was difficult to go a single day without hearing his name. Now it almost feels as though he’s someone that might get mentioned every now and then, and it’s a treat when it happens.
But with this new series coming to Netflix it does sound as though people will be talking more and more about Myers, especially the fact that he’s taking on so many different roles in one show. This is something he’s been seen to excel at in the past. But if people recall the Austin Powers movies they’ll be able to think that he went from portraying 2 characters, Austin and Dr. Evil, to Austin, Dr. Evil, and Fat Bastard in the first two movies. By the third movie he’d added another character, Goldmember, and a lot of folks couldn’t help but wonder how stressful that had to be on Myers considering that each character was so different from the others. Yet now he’s taking on seven different characters, so one has to wonder what that’s going to do when Myers is a bit older than he was for the Austin Powers movies and hasn’t really done anything like this in a while, as far as anyone knows. There’s not a lot of genuine worry since he’s still a very talented comedian and actor, but it does feel as though people are bound to project the difficulty they might feel at pretending to be more than one person.
It does sound like a lot to keep straight in a person’s head at one time since seven different personalities, well, eight including his own, would be a lot to keep in one head at a time. But when one really thinks about it the idea of keeping all that information straight is what actors do and what they learn how to control. Myers has done this kind of thing before and it’s fair to say that unless he’s trying to stay in character the whole time, which would be confusing if he cycles through all seven characters continuously, he should do just fine. It could be that a different character will be needed every now and then, as thinking that all seven will be needed at the same time sounds kind of ridiculous. But hey, it could happen.
The upside of that is the fact that the audience would get a bit of a crazy show at that point since much like the Austin Powers movies it’s likely that the shot would cut away to show the back of another person’s head while Myers is in character so that the illusion isn’t spoiled. But so far the series does sound as though it’s going to be interesting since the cast and the story are coming together nicely and it’s evident that Myers is ready to make it happen. Now we just need to wait and see how it goes.