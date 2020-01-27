So Now There’s Another Mean Girls Movie Coming?

Did we really need another one? Obviously the answer must be yes since Tina Fey appears to be adapting the Broadway musical of Mean Girls for the big screen, meaning that there will be singing in this one. It’s a bit curious however how a movie such a Mean Girls is still idolized in this day and age when the whole concept behind it, or at least part of the concept, is something that people can’t help but abhor since the sensitivity scale in this country has been dialed up to the point where the knob is about to break off. In other words, if the movies of the 80s and 90s are being continually lambasted for their content, then why in the world, or how rather, has Mean Girls stood up for so long? It’s enough to think that people like the movie and the idea of it as it’s been talked about for years now and held up as a shining example of a high school movie (shudder), but it’s also been Tina Fey’s baby for a long time now and she couldn’t be happier that things are moving forward and that the project will be coming back to the big screen. In fact she had this to say as per Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb:
“I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”
The upside of the movie of course is that, apart from people caring about it so much, there is a moral lesson to the whole thing that people tend to want to see more than anything and will gladly ignore anything else to watch. Mean Girls is a movie you either like or could care less about in a big way since most of us have done the high school routine in our lives and we know very well that while some of the aspects in the movie are quite accurate others are so overblown that the movie becomes a parody of what teenagers go through from one day to the next trying to survive the hierarchy-riddled jungle that is high school. The fact that it became so popular was a quandary to many and obvious to others since it does cater to many that happen to enjoy the high school-themed movies that take matters to the biggest extremes.
How soon this musical version of the movie could be coming to the big screen is unknown since there haven’t been a lot of details given out just yet. In fact there’s no telling just who might be cast in each role since as you can guess each of the young ladies that helped to make the movie so popular are starting to get a bit old to play high school roles. It is more than obvious though that Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels, who will also be working on this new project, are more than a little excited to see it come back. Still the question arises: why? Mean Girls had its time when it first came out and was deemed as an acceptable and even popular movie that went on to become a musical and even a cult classic as people couldn’t stop talking about it. But what would the justification be for continuing to tout in front of the audience other than to give them something they want until they finally come to realize that it’s the same story being told over and over again with a different cast. That appears to be what stands for entertainment these days however as trying to find some hint of originality in show business is becoming harder and harder with each new project. New movies are made from old stories, old stories are recycled and given a slightly different appearance and then given over to different directors to become a reboot or a remake and so on and so forth it goes until the audience has become convinced that they’re getting something innovative and new. It’s a grand trick by show business, especially when they justify it all by stating that they’re dipping into the nostalgic end of the pond to bring people something they loved back then in a new way.
It’s enough to make a person roll their eyes and wonder just how many people are truly fooled by this act, but upon looking around at the glazed eyes in a movie theater it’s pretty obvious that a large number of people are entranced by such practices, even if they claim that they desire innovation and a new story that can truly get their attention.