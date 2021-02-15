So Now They’re Going to Have a Sequel to Face/Off?

On one hand, it’s nice to hear that the upcoming Face/Off movie won’t be a remake or a reboot, but a direct sequel that won’t be changing anything up. But that does raise a lot of questions since those of us that remember how the first movie ended might be scratching our heads right now as we try to figure out just how this could work. There are a few very pertinent questions that need to be answered before fans are really going to get on board with this all the way, but one can imagine that a lot of people are excited by the prospect at least since the movie was a cult classic and something that might not have been the biggest thing around but still pulled in a lot of audience members once it got rolling. The whole idea behind being able to ‘become’ someone else was kind of hard to fathom for those that need everything to make sense and are bound by logic to question everything, but for those that are ready to embrace the uncertainty of it, the movie was great since it was the kind of thing that was fun to watch even if there were dozens of questions about nearly everything that the movie dealt with. From the fact that reconstructive surgery alone would take a while to heal from to the idea of being able to reconnect one person’s face to another person’s skull perfectly and without any complications or fear of infection of any sort is a huge jump. But at the very least it was interesting enough to watch even if the science is definitely beyond possible.
Really getting into the story though one has to wonder if John Travolta would be showing up, along with the other cast members, since it is a sequel after all. There are plenty of sequels out there that haven’t featured the original cast but have made mention of them, such as Predator and Jumanji and several others. But this time around it almost feels as though at least one or two of the original cast members might need to be present just to offer up that link between the two movies and keep it on the level. One problem there however is the thought of including Nicolas Cage, since the understanding is that his character, Castor Troy, was dead at the end of the movie. There’s always the chance that he didn’t die, that he was still alive and is being kept in prison somewhere, but at the same time, it also sounds as though all the equipment and procedures that allowed the two men to switch faces were torched. Thinking there could be backups would be fairly easy to push as an idea, and it would even be worthwhile to say that Troy is still alive and being held in prison. But then where’s the story? Sean Archer, Travolta’s character, is raising Adam, Troy’s son, so maybe there would be something there that might be able to push the plot forward. Still, that’s not quite enough.
A big hope is that it wouldn’t be just like the original movie since too much of that kind of thing has been done over the years and it’s become kind of tiresome. Seeing the same story play out over and over from one movie to another is pretty typical, but finding new ways to make it work is often what will keep people coming back with the hope that each new movie will be something that can keep their attention for more than a few minutes. In the original movie, the action was pretty intense and the whole thought of the two men switching places and having to hide the fact of who they were was something that kept people entertained since Castor pretending to be Archer while adding his own flair to the man’s life wasn’t enough to tip her off that something was wrong. But it was amusing to think that as much as Archer thought he knew Castor and his life, there were certain things he didn’t have a handle on since Castor’s brother Pollux knew something was up when Archer/Troy arrived at the hidden prison that housed the worst of the worst. It feels as though it would take something of this magnitude to really get this movie off of the ground since the first movie took things to a different level that had to be at least a little difficult for Travolta and Cage since they had to fashion one character only to try and mask that character by acting like another at a certain point in the movie. They did a good job to be certain, but whether a sequel is going to be able to deliver that same experience is hard to say.