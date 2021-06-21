Not to be confused with the Swedish wrestler of the same name, actress Sofia Mattsson has been a fixture in the world of soap operas since joining the cast of General Hospital in 2018. While actors who primarily work in soap operas are sometimes not taken as seriously, Sofia has proven that her talent deserves to be acknowledged and respected. Her resume has nearly two dozen credits and she has brought something special to every project she’s worked on. On top of that, being on General Hospital has given her career a level of consistency that most actors can only dream of. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sofia Mattsson.
1. She Was Born In Sweden
Throughout her years of being in the entertainment industry, Sofia has done such a good job of mastering an American accent that many people may not realize that she isn’t from the United States. She was actually born and raised in Sweden and moved to the U.S. when she was 19 years old.
2. She Isn’t The Only Actress In The Family
When the acting bug came to the Mattsson family, it didn’t stop at just one person. Sofia has two sisters who work in the entertainment industry. Her sister, Mia, did behind-the-scenes work during the 90s and early 2010s. Her other sister, Helen, has had a very successful acting career.
3. She’s Expecting Her First Child
Sorry to anybody out there who was planning on sliding in Sofia’s DMs, but she isn’t interested. She is happily married to actor Thomas Payne. Recently, Sofia announced that she is pregnant with the couple’s first child and she couldn’t be any more excited to be starting her journey towards motherhood.
4. She Likes To Travel
Not only has Sofia lived in both Sweden and the United States, but her travels have taken her all over the world. She loves the experience of visiting new places and she’s been to several countries including France and Italy. No matter where she goes, though, Sweden will always be close to her heart.
5. She’s A Private Person
Sofia has spent nearly a decade in the entertainment industry, and there are probably still a lot of people who feel like they don’t know much about her. That’s because she has remained fairly private throughout her career. Instead, she likes to keep all of the spotlight on her work.
6. She Loves Fashion
There are some people who can wear almost anything and make it look good. Sofia Mattsson is one of those people. She has a great sense of style and a natural ability to put together great outfits. Not only does she want to look her best, but fashion is also another way for her to express herself.
7. She Likes To Rehearse Her Lines At A Specific Time
There are lots of people out there who feel like they’re most productive in the morning. Sofia, however, is quite the opposite. According to Soap Opera Digest, Sofia prefers rehearing her lines right before she goes to bed at night. Over the years, she’s found that this method works best for her. On occasion, she’ll even dream about her lines.
8. She Does Her Best To Spread Positivity
Sofia’s journey as an actress hasn’t always been easy, but no matter what obstacles she’s come in contact with she has never been the type to let anything hold her down. Instead, she does her best to maintain a positive outlook and this is something she likes to share with the people she comes in contact with.
9. She’s An Entrepreneur
Most people who are familiar with Sofia Mattsson know her best for being an actress. However, many don’t realize that she’s also a businesswoman. She has taken her love for fashion and turned it into a vegan handbag brand called Ava Carrington. Sofia started the company with her sister, Helen. According to the business’ website, the sisters “launched Ava Carrington in 2019 after their search for well-designed, high quality handbags that were also sustainable and cruelty-free revealed a void that they decided to fill themselves. With defiant spirits and a lifelong love for creativity and design, the Mattsson sisters set out to make bags they could both look stellar in, and be proud to carry.”
10. She Likes To Stay Active
Living a healthy lifestyle is very high on Sofia’s priority list. In addition to eating a good diet, she also likes to keep herself in good shape by staying as active as she can. In addition to just going to the gym, she enjoys doing a wide variety of exercises including martial arts.