10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sofia Orantes Hesse

Sofia Orantes Hesse is a young woman who has found fame on the internet. Like so many people her age are doing right now, she’s been able to find a way to make sure the world consistently and continuously wants more of her, and she’s happy to oblige. She posts photos of herself online. She posts videos of herself online. She is just doing what seems fun to her at the moment, and she’s getting millions of likes and followers out of it. But, who is she? What’s she famous for? And what is she like?
1. She’s a Mystery
It seems that Sofia Orantes Hesse is a bit of a mystery. She shares very little about her personal life, and we don’t know much about her. She’s on TikTok and Instagram, but she is also someone who keeps her personal life to herself while also making sure to share regularly what she is up to in her life.
2. She Has a Large Following
Instagram is often where it’s at for these young stars who want to make a living as a social media influencer. She has more than 386k followers on the app, and she is trying to make that number grow. She’s looking forward to hitting the half-million mark, and then she hopes to make it to a million afterward.
3. She is Close to Her Mom
This is a young woman who loves her mom. She shares that her favorite sound in the world is the sound of her mother’s laughter, and that there is nothing that can compare to that. She was clearly raised right, and her mother should be quite proud of the job she’s done raising her daughter.
4. She Believes in Being Happy
If you take the time to peruse her Instagram profile, you will see that she doesn’t often caption things she posts with a lot of wordy information. However, you will also find that she does caption things with a lot of information if you read through them. She’s someone who believes in being happy, being grateful, and putting good vibes into the world. Life is clearly too short to be worried about things that are not worried about you.
5. She is Not Curated
She stands out from the crowd on Instagram, and that is not something that is easy to do. On an app where everything and everyone spends their time carefully curating every single thing that they do and post, she is not one of them. She is posting grainy photos she takes of herself, and she’s not curating a thing. This is a big deal in the Instagram world.
6. She has a Second Instagram Account
Her main account has hundreds of thousands of followers, but her secondary account only has a little more than 56k followers. This is still a ton of people, but it’s still something that isn’t quite as big. She uses this secondary account to post videos of herself rather than photos, and people are eating it up. She’s good at what she does, and she seems to know precisely what her fans want.
7. She Recognizes Life is Short
She once posted a series of photos of herself smiling and laughing, and she captioned the photos “life is borrowed,” which implies to us she knows it’s quite short. She’s had a time in her life focusing on things that are like that, and she’s wise to realize that life is short, that it’s not worth sweating the small stuff, and that she should enjoy.
8. We Know Next to Nothing About her Family
Other than the fact that she is obviously close to her mother, we know nothing about this young woman and her family. She shares nothing, and we don’t know anything about her father, any siblings she may or may not have, and she’s keeping that very close. It leads us to believe she might be very young, and her parents might be very strict about what she shows.
9. She has Great Engagement
She has better engagement on her Instagram posts than most professional influencers. There are influencers with millions of followers who might end up with 20k likes a day on a photo. This young woman doesn’t even have a half-million followers and she’s already getting 57k likes on one photo, 61k on another, 94k on another. It’s a lot in the Instagram algorithm.
10. She Likes her Privacy
One thing that is certain about Sofia is that she likes her privacy. She’s happy to share, but she’s not sharing too much now – and we cannot expect that she will change her opinion of that anytime in the near future. She’s not giving anything away.