10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sofie Dossi

Soffie Dossi might just be one of the most flexible people in the world. The well-known contortionist has been bending and twisting her body for nearly a decade, and she keeps finding new ways to fold herself into all sorts of shapes and positions. A few years ago, she decided to bring her skills to America’s Got Talent and although she didn’t win, she introduced herself to a wider audience that was in awe of everything she was able to do. She now has a massive following on YouTube, where in addition to showing what she can do, she also explains the basics of contorting your body. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Soffie Dossi.
1. She Developed An Interest In Being A Contortionist At 12
Sophie developed an interest in contortion after watching YouTube videos when she was just 12-years-old. She quickly became fascinated and started watching more and more videos until she learned how to copy the movies she was seeing. Is this why you shouldn’t let your kids roam the internet unsupervised?
2. She’s Had Some Acting Roles
Being a contortionist is what Sophie is best-known for, but she’s also done some acting. However, it doesn’t seem like she is interested in pursuing a full time acting career. According to her page on IMDB, she has five acting credits and has appeared in shows like K.C. Undercover and Boss Cheer.
3. Her YouTube Channel Isn’t Just About Contortion
Let’s be real, seeing people twist and bend their bodies can be a little tough to watch because it looks very painful. But if you’re a little squeamish, that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy Sofie’s YouTube channel. Many of the videos on her channel are vlogs and other fun things that provide a glimpse into her daily life.
4. She Was Homeschooled
Once Sofie’s career began to take off, it became impossible for her to maintain a regular school schedule. As you can imagine, it’s tough to make it to class on time when you’re doing shows all over the country. As a result, Sofie left traditional school and started being homeschooled by her mother.
5. She Grew Up Doing Dance And Gymnastics
Performing has always been in Sofie’s blood. When she was younger, she was trained in both dance and gymnastics which is ultimately how she discovered that she had the potential to become a contortionist. She said, “I always loved gymnastics and dance and it was like combine those two together, plus my unique skill of having a flexible back…I realized I was unique.” Even though contortion is her main focus now, she still likes to dance for fun.
6. She Started An Apparel Line
Sofie isn’t just a performer, she’s also an entrepreneur. She started her own apparel line where she sells clothing and accessories. Sofie told Yay OMG that she wanted to start the line to show people that anything is possible with hard work. She added, “I wanted to share with everyone that the strength inside is what makes you strong outside.”
7. She Is Half Arabic
Sofie was born and raised in California (she still lives in the same house she grew up in) to an Arabic mother and an Italian-American father. Sofie’s mother, Abir, works as a personal trainer and her father owns his own business. Sofie is very proud of her heritage on both sides of her family.
8. She Loves Inspiring Others
There’s no doubt that what Sofie does is very entertaining, but she also hopes that it’s inspiring. Being a role model isn’t easy but it’s something Sofie takes seriously. She is grateful for the support of all of her fans and she hopes that she’s able to inspire all of them to work hard and never give up on their dreams.
9. Nia Soux From Dance Moms Is One Of Her Best Friends
In a YouTube video, Sofie shared that Dance Moms star, Nia Soux, is one of her best friends. Apparently, the two met two years ago at Teala Dunn’s birthday party, clicked instantly, and have been inseparable ever since. Like Sofie, Nia also has a very large social media following.
10. She’s Not Double Jointed
One of the first things that people think when they see Sofie Dossi perform is that she must be double jointed. However, in the video mentioned above, Sofie said that she isn’t actually double jointed at all. She is simply much more flexible than the average person. That combined with years of practice has allowed her to contort her body the way she does.