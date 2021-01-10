Solo: A James Bond Story – Deepfake Video

So yes, Deepfake is getting better and better at this, but some people’s faces really don’t fit on other people’s heads, and trying to switch Daniel Craig’s face for Harrison Ford’s just doesn’t work as well since every part of Ford’s face feels like it’s way too big for Craig’s head. Plus, if anyone really thinks about this, the vast difference between Craig and Ford, besides their age, is that Ford has almost always played gruff and very upfront individuals whereas Craig has played a variety but when it comes to Bond, this is a character that holds a lot of stuff close to the vest so to speak sine as a spy he has to be good at keeping secrets and not giving himself away. But like every James Bond he plays things a little differently and manages to come up with his own take on the character. But it does feel as though Ford would have almost made Bond into another Jack Ryan-type since that’s what he’s good at and that’s the kind of role he usually ends up taking on. Harrison Ford doesn’t really do subtle when it comes right down to it. He might do quiet and he might do brooding, but subtle is not his forte to be clear.
The fact that Deepfake is getting better with this type of thing is starting to worry some people for a number of reasons, but one that comes up every now and then is the fact that replacing actors might be possible at one point, and bringing back actors that have passed on has already become a thing that people are starting to talk about. Some folks worry over it, some want it to happen, and there are plenty that are bound to have something to say about it. The point of it becomes a bit muddled since the harm in bringing old actors back to life is hard to describe given that seeing someone that people enjoy come back to life in a way is a little hard to argue against, but some would say that it’s not fair to the actors that would have to stand in for the motion capture to work. There are quite a few arguments that have gone into great technical and legal details that are very interesting to a lot of people but do tend to drag on and on as the same thing gets said in a dozen different ways as more and more people continue to chime in. One has to wonder how anyone would think of this as detrimental when the idea of being disturbing might make it nearly impossible for Deepfake to do more than show people examples of what they can do without really getting into the bigger productions that might really upset folks.
This could have more to do with the idea that Deepfake represents the continued change in Hollywood as well since the technology isn’t really slowing down even with the pandemic as things continue to move forward and innovation, as always, refuses to slow down as a new method and techniques continue to be attempted and unveiled now and again in order to keep the business competitive. One very real problem with such programs as Deepfake though is that trying to replace deceased actors by using a body double and then pasting their face atop someone else’s is that there’s a good chance that the individual being used could have been a great asset to the industry for more than just their ability to mirror the movements of a deceased actor. I know, it sounds silly to even worry about such a thing, but the actors of yesterday had their time, they made their shot, and it’s time to move on from them no matter how anyone decides to protest. On top of that, even if Deepfake might be the prelude to reviving such acts as Andre the Giant, James Dean, or many other stars, it wouldn’t be them. Fans might be quick to point out that no matter how good an actor is, they’ll never be better than the person for whom they’re being used to stand in for. Those people are long gone, and with them went their ability to put on the best possible show they could.
Deepfake is meant to represent the future, but when the future is attempting to bring back the past it’s a confusing matter since one would imagine that the future would be able to entertain and amuse the audience with its own material and with existing actors, as it’s done by switching out Daniel Craig’s face for Harrison Ford’s. That’s the kind of amusement that one can get behind, but bringing the past back to life feels counterintuitive for something that’s supposed to be a part of the future of cinema.