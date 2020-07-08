10 Things You Didn’t Know about Son Ye-jin

Son Ye-jin is one of the most famous actresses in South Korea. She’s got it going on, and she’s not afraid to show it off, either. She’s known for her romantic films, her sweet roles, her talent, and her beauty. She’s got a lot to offer the people around her, and she’s nowhere near done with her career. She’s got more to do, and her star continues to rise. She’s not as famous in the states as she is in her own country, but that’s all changing the more she works. It’s time we all get to know this international superstar.
1. She’s an 80s Baby
She looks much younger, though, doesn’t she? She was born on January 11, 1982, which means she got to grow up in the greatest decades of all. Yes, we mean the decades in which childhood was not marred by social media and the internet. She was one of the last remaining people who know what it’s like to grow up without being constantly reachable.
2. She’s Coming to Hollywood
We told you it was time to get to know her. She’s making her Hollywood debut in a new role with Sam Worthington in a project entitled “Cross,” that’s going to begin soon. We understand it’s meant to be a sci-fi movie, which is a slight departure from her typical roles. Either way, though, we cannot wait to see what she brings to the television in this role.
3. She is the Subject of Constant Rumors
Just because you don’t see or hear from her around here as much as you do other stars does not mean that she’s not so famous where she is from that she’s not the constant subject of tabloid speculation. She’s always been talked about, and right now she’s the subject of some dating rumors. It appears that liking some of the photos of her “Crash Landing on You,” co-star’s social media posts means that they are dating. She and Hyun Bin have said nothing of the sort, but they are hearing about their alleged romance all over the place right now.
4. She’s the Most Beautiful Woman in the World
We don’t say that lightly, either. She really is, according to Starmometer’s list of most beautiful people. She ended up with the most votes of anyone else in the competition, which means she must be the most beautiful. Of course, it is so easy to see why people would vote for her. Not only is she gorgeous, but she has a look that is so down-to-earth and lovely that we can almost imagine that she is literally the nicest human in the world on top of being so gorgeous.
5. She’s Always Been Looking to Act
She’s known her entire life she would become an actress. She knew that her work would be important and that it would take her to new levels of success, and she was there for it. She’s been studying for this role her entire life, and she’s so happy to have finally made it. She attended the Seoul Institute of the Arts growing up. This prestigious school is where almost all famous Korean actors and actresses go to learn the craft before becoming famous.
6. She’s A Great Friend
There’s one thing she doesn’t appear to sacrifice in her life, and that is time with her friends. She’s constantly with them, posting photos on her social media account. We love that despite her busy schedule and her life of excitement, she always finds time to spend with the people who mean the most to her. That is everything.
7. She Loves Food
Who doesn’t? We love that she loves food, and she loves to show it off on her social media accounts, too. She’s someone who is always up to try something new, who has great taste, and who loves adventure when it comes to eating. People who love food are just good people, right?
8. She’s into Pilates
What we love about her is that she works hard to keep her gorgeous figure. She’s not someone who is afraid to share that, either. She’s been known to take pilates classes, and she enjoys them. This is something that is important to her, and we get it. It’s important to keep up with your good health. However, she does not stick to just pilates. She’s also a huge fan of TRX, which is a widely popular workout.
9. Her Entire Family is Beautiful
Her mother, father, and her older sister all look so much younger than they are, and they are all gorgeous. It’s clear to us that there are great genes going around this family, and we are all for it. They are the most adorable family, and we imagine she must spend a lot of time with them.
10. She Loves to Travel
She, like so many of us, loves to travel. Not only is it the most amazing way to see the world and to have new experiences, it’s also something she views as a way to discover herself. We cannot agree more. Nothing is more honest than learning who you are when you are in a new place going through life without your comforts and habits surrounding you.