10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sonakshi Sinha

Some people work very hard to move up the ladder in their line of work, and that’s been very true for Indian actress Sonakshi Sinha. She began her career as a costume designer in India. Over time, though, she was able to go from costume designer to actress, and it’s been a good turn of events for her. She’s made some amazing movies, built a lasting and beautiful career, and worked very hard. Now she’s a household name in India, and we want to get to know a bit more about her.
1. She’s an 80s Girl
She was born on June 2, 1987. She had a good two years or so to enjoy her toddlerhood in a day when things were simpler, more fun, and a lot more enjoyable. Those really were the days, though we don’t know what life was like in her native Bihar at that point in time.
2. She’s the Daughter of Actors
Both of her parents are actors, so it’s not really that shocking that she’s also an actor. Her parents, and you might recognize their names, are Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha (her mother’s maiden name is Chandiramani). They have worked many years to build their careers, and their daughter has clearly fallen in their footsteps.
3. Her Father is Important
Not only is her father a famed actor, he is also an important political figure. He spent some time as a member of parliament, and then he worked with the Indian National Congress. The latter is a position he took over in 2019, and it’s one that he’s been excited about for some time.
4. She’s the Baby
She’s the baby of the family, and we all know that means she was probably the one who had the most relaxed rules and regulations at home. The other two took the brunt of the parental panic growing up – assuming her parents fall in line with most parents across the world. Her older brothers are twins.
5. She’s Got a Degree in Fashion Design
When she was done with high school, she went to university to obtain her degree. She went to the Premlila Vithaldas Polytechnic of Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women’s University. Her degree is in fashion design.
6. She Loves Animals
She’s always made it very clear to her friends, family, and fans that she’s a big advocate for animals. She believes all people should spay and neuter their animals, and she’s worked closely with PETA in the past to ensure that awareness is brought to every household regarding the importance of caring for our animals.
7. She’s A Body Positivity Advocate
Another subject that is very close to her heart is the image women have of their bodies. She’s not someone who believes that we should fall into the ‘normal’ pattern of thinking that thin is pretty and nothing else is. She believes everyone should simply embrace their bodies and make sure they are healthy and positive.
8. She’s Detoxing Social Media
There’s an ongoing trend in the Indian area right now in which people are not having it with social media. They are taking a much-needed social media detox, and we get that. She’s been dealing with a lot of trolling and hateful comments as of late. People have crated a hashtag about her calling her dumb because she’s not familiar with the Phythagoras Theorem.
9. She’s Done with Bullying
Whether it is in person or on the internet, she’s speaking out about the horrible bullying that gets worse each year. She’s working with experts to make sure that there are no more cyberbullying situations, no more sexualization of women, harassment of women, and other issues where people feel that they can say, do, and act however they want on the internet. She’s working with other Indian superstars to make sure that she’s going to get this accomplished. It is not appropriate behavior, and she’s done being part of the ‘well, that’s the internet for you,’ cavalier attitude so many people have.
10. She’s Happier
Without social media, she claims she is a happier person. We feel that. While not a celebrity who deals with online hate all the time, even I have to put down my phone and get rid of social media for a few days every now and then. Especially lately. I’ve moved social media icons to their own page on my screen and turned off notifications. It’s so ugly, filled with hate, people arguing, people saying horrible things about one another, and it’s been so refreshing to be away from all of it.