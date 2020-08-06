Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sonakshi Sinha

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sonakshi Sinha

54 seconds ago

Some people work very hard to move up the ladder in their line of work, and that’s been very true for Indian actress Sonakshi Sinha. She began her career as a costume designer in India. Over time, though, she was able to go from costume designer to actress, and it’s been a good turn of events for her. She’s made some amazing movies, built a lasting and beautiful career, and worked very hard. Now she’s a household name in India, and we want to get to know a bit more about her.

1. She’s an 80s Girl

She was born on June 2, 1987. She had a good two years or so to enjoy her toddlerhood in a day when things were simpler, more fun, and a lot more enjoyable. Those really were the days, though we don’t know what life was like in her native Bihar at that point in time.

2. She’s the Daughter of Actors

Both of her parents are actors, so it’s not really that shocking that she’s also an actor. Her parents, and you might recognize their names, are Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha (her mother’s maiden name is Chandiramani). They have worked many years to build their careers, and their daughter has clearly fallen in their footsteps.

3. Her Father is Important

Not only is her father a famed actor, he is also an important political figure. He spent some time as a member of parliament, and then he worked with the Indian National Congress. The latter is a position he took over in 2019, and it’s one that he’s been excited about for some time.

4. She’s the Baby

She’s the baby of the family, and we all know that means she was probably the one who had the most relaxed rules and regulations at home. The other two took the brunt of the parental panic growing up – assuming her parents fall in line with most parents across the world. Her older brothers are twins.

5. She’s Got a Degree in Fashion Design

When she was done with high school, she went to university to obtain her degree. She went to the Premlila Vithaldas Polytechnic of Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women’s University. Her degree is in fashion design.

6. She Loves Animals

She’s always made it very clear to her friends, family, and fans that she’s a big advocate for animals. She believes all people should spay and neuter their animals, and she’s worked closely with PETA in the past to ensure that awareness is brought to every household regarding the importance of caring for our animals.

7. She’s A Body Positivity Advocate

Another subject that is very close to her heart is the image women have of their bodies. She’s not someone who believes that we should fall into the ‘normal’ pattern of thinking that thin is pretty and nothing else is. She believes everyone should simply embrace their bodies and make sure they are healthy and positive.

8. She’s Detoxing Social Media

There’s an ongoing trend in the Indian area right now in which people are not having it with social media. They are taking a much-needed social media detox, and we get that. She’s been dealing with a lot of trolling and hateful comments as of late. People have crated a hashtag about her calling her dumb because she’s not familiar with the Phythagoras Theorem.

9. She’s Done with Bullying

Whether it is in person or on the internet, she’s speaking out about the horrible bullying that gets worse each year. She’s working with experts to make sure that there are no more cyberbullying situations, no more sexualization of women, harassment of women, and other issues where people feel that they can say, do, and act however they want on the internet. She’s working with other Indian superstars to make sure that she’s going to get this accomplished. It is not appropriate behavior, and she’s done being part of the ‘well, that’s the internet for you,’ cavalier attitude so many people have.

10. She’s Happier

Without social media, she claims she is a happier person. We feel that. While not a celebrity who deals with online hate all the time, even I have to put down my phone and get rid of social media for a few days every now and then. Especially lately. I’ve moved social media icons to their own page on my screen and turned off notifications. It’s so ugly, filled with hate, people arguing, people saying horrible things about one another, and it’s been so refreshing to be away from all of it.


About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Poll Says Games of Thrones is The Greatest Show of the 21st Century
How Would the Gang From Seinfeld Handle the Pandemic?
Here’s How Yvonne Strahovski Felt about The Dexter Finale
Five People Who Could Replace Ellen DeGeneres on Her Show
Oscars
Charlize Theron credits Ellen Ripley For Inspiring Furiosa Character
Arnold Schwarzenegger is Demolition Man in Deepfake Video
Casting Hawkman For The DCEU’s Black Adam Movie
How The Firestarter Remake Can Be Pulled off Successfully
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sonakshi Sinha
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tom Austen
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kristine Killingsworth
In Case You Wanted to Know Dr. Pimple Popper’s Skin Routine
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Here’s A Good Idea For The Next Game By Sucker Punch
Video Game Violence Officially Doesn’t Correlate with Real Life Violence
Here’s A Good Idea For The Last Of Us Part 3
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim