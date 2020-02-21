Home
TV News
Sony Pictures Television is Doing a Doc Savage TV Series

Sony Pictures Television is Doing a Doc Savage TV Series

1 min ago

If a person needed any more proof that nostalgia is taking over in a big way all they’d have to do is take note of the fact that Doc Savage is set to become a TV series eventually, though at the moment it’s not certain where the series is going to end up. For those of you that never grew up with Doc Savage in your life you might need a refresher on who the guy is, but for those of us that have seen and kind of know what he’s about it’s either a great idea in the making or an eye-rolling escapade that’s trying to bring back the ultimate hero archetype once again in resounding fashion. The reason behind my saying this is pretty simple, Doc Savage is basically the perfect human being in many ways. He’s in top shape, he’s highly intelligent, gifted in several different ways, and is apparently just a nice guy on top of it all. In other words he’s kind of like Superman but toned down to peak human level. For some people that’s the perfect hero, but for others it’s enough to make you want to go back to brooding types such as Batman, Spawn, and Wolverine, guys that have real issues and weren’t ever expected to be absolutely perfect since this was never how they started out. But still, Doc Savage does manage to speak to some people given that he’s such an upstanding hero. As Ryan Scott of MovieWeb has stated though, the one guy that several people might have figured would play Savage, Dwayne Johnson, might not be taking the role if it goes to TV.

What’s funny about Doc is that he also had companions that were seen with him during the run of his story, with each of them having their own specialized areas of expertise. The funny part is that Doc really never had any need for any companions apart from having people there to talk to since his skills usually outstripped anyone that ran with him and he ended up having to save them more often than not. In a sense the only reason he was given companions was so that he’d have someone else to save. Bringing this type of hero back is in fact a callback to a very different time that doesn’t really fit into this current era but will be made to do so since like it or not the show is coming. It doesn’t even need to be mentioned that he’s rich and has a fleet of vehicles at his disposal and for the most part a life that caters to his needs in just about every way. If a person were ever looking for an alpha male that has all their insecurities sewn up tight and kept well away from public scrutiny this would be the character, an alpha male that’s a nice guy and every woman’s dream but somehow is just way too good to be true in a world that tries to embrace flaws as well as successes. Nellie Andreeva of Deadline has more to say on this matter.

Bringing this show into the fold definitely sounds like a recipe for trouble initially but if it is updated there could be a lot that might be done with it since the idea of a hero that operates at such a high capacity is enticing to a lot of people and the ability to work with such a character is what dreams are made of for some writers. For others it might be kind of a tired old idea that really needs an update to come into this era with any chance of catching on. It’s not such a bad thing to have a hero to root for an an old-time, nostalgic show that might be something exciting to watch, but if anyone’s ever sat down to an older show and wondered why they liked it in the first place, even if they still like it now because it was a part their youth, then they’ll understand the allure of this particular idea. Having been created and first brought to the public in the early 1930s, Doc Savage was the type of character that a lot of boys wanted to be like, and even into later decades when he was harder to find he was still something of an icon to those us that found him somehow, but today he’d likely be called every vile name in the book just for being such a perfect specimen and being so skilled since he’s the male archetype that many heroes have likely been molded after, much like Superman.

If Dwayne Johnson won’t be taking on the role it’s a best guess at this point to think who would be tapped to play the lead and just how it will come together.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Sony Pictures Television is Doing a Doc Savage TV Series
New Details Emerge on Marvel’s She-Hulk Show
Here’s Why Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Left Project Runway
What We Learned from the Amazing Stories Trailer
The Expendables 4 Fan Trailer Features Keanu Reeves
Sony Pictures is Turning Crossfire Video Game into a Movie
Kirstie Alley and John Travolta are up for a Look Who’s Talking Reboot
Exorcist
A New Sequel to The Exorcist is Reportedly Happening
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aliana Jester
Whatever Happened to Ally Sheedy?
Joy Bryant
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Joy Bryant
Emily Arlook
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Emily Arlook
The Eternals and Shang-Chi Aren’t Very Popular and That’s Okay
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Why The Untitled Goose Game is The Most Underrated Game Ever
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon