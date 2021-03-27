Sophia Mitri Schloss maybe just a teenager, but she’s already having the kind of career it can take people decades to build. She made her first on-screen appearance in 2011 and she’s only been working her way up ever since. The talented young star has shown that she has the capacity to take on complicated characters and she doesn’t back down from a challenge. Recently, she scored a major opportunity when she was cast in the upcoming Disney series Big Shot. Not only could this opportunity help her career reach new heights, but it’s also given her a chance to work with the legendary John Stamos. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Sophia Mitri Schloss.
1. She’s From Seattle
Sophia is currently based in Seattle. Unlike other actors who age, Sophia still attends a traditional school. She is a senior at Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences. Surprisingly, the fact that she is a professional actress isn’t something that her classmates or teachers make a big deal about. We weren’t able to find any information on what Sophia plans to do after high school.
2. She Started Acting When She Was Just 3
Acting is something that just comes naturally to Sophia and she has been doing it for the majority of her life. She was only about 3-years-old when she started and within just a few years she was performing at the Seattle Children’s Theater. By the time she was 10, she was landing on-screen opportunities.
3. She Comes From A Supportive Family
For many creative people, finding support from loved ones is a never-ending struggle. Most parents simply aren’t pleased at the thought of their child pursuing their arts as opposed to more traditional education and employment. Sophia, however, is lucky that both of her parents have always supported her dreams.
4. She Wants To Make A Positive Impact On The World
There are plenty of people in the entertainment industry that keeping people entertained is their only responsibility. Sophia sees things a little differently, however. Her overall goal is to help inspire positive change in the world and so far acting has been the perfect way for her to do that.
5. She Loves Nature
Now that her acting career has really started to take off, Sophia doesn’t get as much downtime as other teenagers. When she does get some time off, however, she likes to spend it enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. She loves being outside and she’s also an animal lover. She has an adorable dog named Casper.
6. She’s A Musician
Sophia was introduced to the world as an actress, but her creative abilities extend far beyond that. She also plays the guitar and is a singer/songwriter. Not only is she a member of a singing group at school, but she has already released some music through Spotify and she has plans to continue working on her music. That said, however, it appears that acting is her main focus.
7. She’s Not Sure What She Wants To Do With The Rest Of Her Life
While it may seem like Sophia has found her calling, it appears that, like most teenagers, she’s still a little unsure about what she wants to do with her life. Sophia told the Seattle Times, “I don’t want to say what I want to do for the rest of my life. I want to keep everything open.”
8. She Doesn’t Have Much In Common With Sadie
Sophia’s role as the title character in the 2018 film Sadie earned her a lot of respect and admiration. Sophia was able to authentically portray the story of a deeply complicated character. Her portrayal was so real that some people assumed that she must be able to relate to Sadie. In reality, however, the two don’t have much in common outside of a few general qualities.
9. She Likes Filming On Location
Some actors prefer shooting on sets and sound stages, but Sophia actually prefers to be on location. She believes that it creates a more believable atmosphere that adds to the richness of the performances. While filming Sadie, Sophia got the chance to spend a lot of time shooting on location.
10. She’s A Big Megan Griffiths Fan
Even before being cast in Sadie, Sophia was a fan of Megan Griffith’s work. She knew that even if she didn’t get the opportunity to be part of the film, she wanted to meet Megan someday. Not only can Sophia now say that she and Megan have worked together, but the two build a very close bond while filming.