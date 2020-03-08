10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sophia Tatum

Sophia Tatum is a name you might not remember because it’s been a long time since she’s worked, but it’s time to get to know her again. She is starring in a new Netflix series called “I Am not Okay With This,” which his the first job she’s had in more than 14 years. She’s not worked a lot, but she’s back with a vengeance, and she is ready to take her skills and her talents to the next level. She’s gorgeous, she’s young, and she’s had all the time in the world to live her life. Now it’s time for her to regain her fame and make a name for herself in a world where making a name is next to impossible for so many. Here’s what you need to know.
1. Her Last Acting Gig was in 2006
It’s been a long time since she’s had an acting job. She’s been working, of course, but not in front of the video camera in an acting capacity. She’s was last seen as a child in the 2006 thriller by the name of “Salt,” after which she did nothing else with her acting career. We don’t know if she chose not to or if she wasn’t able to land any roles afterward because she was just a child, though. It’s up in the air what she was doing after that.
2. She’s Been Modeling
While she’s not been on your television or movie screen in 14 years, she’s been working – hard. She’s a model represented by Next Model Management, and she’s been given some big roles. She’s not just sitting around doing nothing – even though she was a child for most of that time. She’s working in print, shows, and other modeling gigs that keep her busy and fulfilled.
3. Instagram Loves Her
As a model, everyone knows you have to promote your work on the ‘gram. She does just that, but they love her. She’s got just over 20k followers, which is a great number that allows her to book jobs and make posts that earn her a lot of money. She’s not suffering by any means in her life.
4. She’s an Instagram Woman of the Week
This was back in 2017 – and we will be honest and say that we didn’t know that the ‘gram did this. GQ featured some of her modeling photos – mostly the ones that have her wearing next to nothing – and called her their Instagram woman of the week. They ran a little bit of background information about her, and they kept their fans happy with their choice to use her in this role.
5. She’s In A New ABC Show
Not only is she in a new Netflix series, she’s also in a new ABC series about Vampires and Brides. While we don’t fully understand the premise, we know that it will probably be a hit. It’s a series about the Brides of Dracula in a very modern-day situation. It might be good. We might watch it to see if it’s picked up and people respond. We all love Vampires, after all, though that might be something we loved a while ago and haven’t really held onto since our favorite shows and movies ended.
6. She Has a Baby
Not a human baby, let us make that clear to everyone. She’s got a baby that’s a car. She’s got herself a 1967 mustang, and she’s a big fan of it. That’s something we love in a person. When there is an appreciation for vintage items and things that were just so much better in the past, we can see that they have a deeper soul and a more interesting personality than those who only like things that are brand new and shiny. She’s got great taste.
7. She Embraces the Ups and the Downs
It’s so easy to embrace things that are good in life, but it’s a lot more difficult to embrace things that are not so good. The fact of the matter is that no one has amazing days without having bad days in between. Even the people who seem to have it all and have all they want, need, and you cannot see any reason for them to be unhappy have days that are dark and disappointing. The highs in life are not so good when you don’t know what the lows feel like, and she gets that. Sophia Tatum understands that to fully appreciate the highs in life, she has to appreciate the lows, too.
8. She Likes to Take Photos
As a model and actress, she likes to spend a lot of time in front of the camera. But, she’s also someone who likes to be behind it. She is frequently taking photos of herself with a camera in hand, and she’s also big on posting excellent shots of still images. It makes us believe that she also likes to take photos, and that she’s pretty talented when it comes to doing that. We really, really like her, and we cannot stress that enough.
9. Her Dad is Famous
Have you heard the name Bradford Tatum? That’s her dad, and he’s also an actor. He is the man who played the bully in Powder alongside John Travolta. He was in other things, too, but he also produced and related the movie in which his wife and daughter starred back in 2006. That’s how she got her start, but she doesn’t use her dad’s name to further her career, and we also love that.
10. Her Mother is Also Famous
Her mother is a soap star, and she’s someone everyone knows. Her name is Stacy Haiduk. She was on the hit soap All my Children as well as the Young and the Restless. She was also on other shows, and she also managed to keep her marriage to her husband on the downlow for many years. They are not the kind who are all in the press all the time, and that’s amazing.