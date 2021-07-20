Not long ago, there were only certain groups of people who genuinely had the ability to influence others. However, thanks to the internet, that has completely changed. People now have the ability to reach millions of people all over the world without ever leaving their homes. Sophie-Rose Lloyd is one of the many people who has benefitted from this change. The young influencer has built large followings on Instagram and TikTok. Recently, however, she has gotten a little backlash after posting a video that allegedly showed people how to ‘trick’ their love interest into developing feelings for them. Although it appears that Sophie-Rose made the post in good fun, some felt that it was manipulative. However, she isn’t letting the negative comments get her down. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sophie-Rose Lloyd.
1. She Has A YouTube Channel
Most people who are familiar with Sophie-Rose know about her through TikTok, but it looks like she may have plans to become a YouTube as well. She made a YouTube channel in 2020, but as of now she hasn’t posted any videos. Still, however, she already has more than 1,000 subscribers.
2. She Appears To Be Single
There are probably dozens of people who try to slide into Sophie-Rose’s DMs on a regular basis. Luckily for them, they probably aren’t stepping on anyone’s toes by shooting their shot – although that doesn’t mean that Sophie-Rose is interested or wants to be bothered. As far as we can tell, Sophie-Rose is single and we couldn’t find any information on her relationship history.
3. She Is All About Positivity
The internet can be a very negative place and sometimes that can feel impossible to avoid. However, Sophie-Rose likes to use her platform to bring positivity to the people who see her content. She has a highlight section on her Instagram profile dedicated to sharing uplifting quotes and pictures.
4. She Loves To Travel
There are plenty of people in the world who will never get the opportunity to explore outside of their hometown. Sophie-Rose feels fortunate that that isn’t the case for her. She enjoys traveling and has gotten the opportunity to visit countries such as Spain, France, and the United States.
5. She Is A Brand Ambassador
Having a large following on social media also comes with the opportunity to partner with businesses and brands to help market their products. Sophie-Rose has already gotten this opportunity several times and she’s worked with companies like Bloomin Bears and Good For Nothing Clothing.
6. She Is A Private Person
When people are well-known for being on the internet, it is easy to assume that they’re also the kind of people who don’t mind sharing all of their business with the world. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth when it comes to Sophie-Rose. She likes to keep her private life to herself and her content rarely provides any kind of glimpse into who she is outside of the internet.
7. She Loves Fashion
Liking fashion is one thing, but having enough style to wear anything you want is something completely different. Sophie-Rose is fortunate that both of those things apply to her. Sophie-Rose has an awesome sense of style and she seems to really enjoy putting outfits together. Unlike lots of people, she isn’t afraid to experiment with bold colors.
8. Family Is Important To Her
Even though she doesn’t post much about her personal life, Sophie-Rose has made it very clear that family is very important to her. She has posted photos with some of her loved ones and it’s obvious that she likes spending time with them whenever she can. From what we can tell, she has one brother.
9. She Has Millions Of Likes On TikTok
Typically when people discuss online popularity, followers are the first thing they talk about. However, as we all know, engagement is really what matters on social media. Sophie-Rose has a little more than 206,000 followers on TikTok, which in the world of influencers isn’t that many. However, what’s very impressive is the fact that she has over 7 million views on the platform. That number is only going to increase with each video she posts.
10. She Participated In Blackout Tuesday
Sophie-Rose definitely is not the kind of influencer who is outspoken when it comes to social issues. However, in the summer of 2020, she participated in a virtual protest called Blackout Tuesday. Those who supported the cause were asked to post a black square on Instagram to show their solidarity for the right to end racism.