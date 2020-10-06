South Park Characters Fill Empty Seats At Denver Broncos Football Game

The Denver Broncos probably had one of the biggest viewings of any NFL team this season when they played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is at this time featuring the legendary Tom Brady at quarterback. Of course, the stands weren’t exactly roaring as usual due to the fact that South Park without the voices of Trey Parker and Matt Stone don’t tend to say much. But it was the comic relief that mattered and the idea that someone was trying to lighten the mood since attendance at NFL games has been noticeably abysmal for a good reason since the threat of the coronavirus is still very real, and packing people into any structure just isn’t the wise idea at this point. Of course, the morale of any team is bound to dip just a bit when they figure out that they’re playing for themselves and those that are watching on TV, who can’t be heard. The psychological effect of having a full stadium goes both ways really since there are stadiums where the acoustics are distracting to opposing teams since the fans tend to roar far louder in support of their team and, of course, to throw the opposing team off their game. The fans of the Seattle Seahawks and recent Super Bowl Champions the Kansas City Chiefs both have a notable advantage when the seats are packed since at one time Seattle held the record for the loudest fans, but it was taken over by Kansas City due to a larger stadium that could hold more people.
There’s also the belief that some teams are just more intimidating when they’re playing for their fans on their home field, and while that myth has been mostly debunked, there is still some truth to it since many teams traveling to certain cities find it harder to perform for one reason or another. It’s not always the fans, but the fanbase does tend to have something to do with the effect. What was done in the Broncos stadium though was pretty amusing and, to say the least, it was something that the team likely appreciated since it gave the illusion of someone watching at least even if the roar of the crowd wasn’t there. It’s the thought that counts really, since things haven’t been as people remember them since March, which isn’t such a long time when one really thinks about it, but is longer than many of us have had to go without going to a movie theater, a public gathering place, or just anywhere in public without a mask and a temperature check whenever we get there. If anyone’s been paying attention, there are stadiums that have started allowing people back in, but the number of fans being allowed into sporting events isn’t excessive. Anyone that’s been to a live sporting event knows very well that a packed stadium is loud, is raucous, and it’s an experience that most people won’t soon forget. The stadiums are absolutely silent at this moment, and a lot of people are hoping that things will go back to the way they remember at some point, but there’s no telling if that will have any chance of happening.
The unfortunate part, or perhaps it was fortunate in some way, the Broncos weren’t able to pull out a win during this game. There’s no doubt that having a supportive crowd cheering you on can help in a game like football, but at the very least it was an attempt by those running the stadium to help out their team and to make it appear that someone came to watch. Hopefully the Broncos’ lack of a crowd won’t be what’s hampering them all season, since every team has to deal with this at the moment and will likely have to keep doing so for the rest of 2020. On a positive note sports have been coming back, but the enjoyment that a lot of people get out of them has been dampened not only because of the coronavirus, but also because of the politics that have come into play as the players have embraced the ideas of the world around them and have taken to including such ideas on the field as well as on their gear. Without going into it in too much detail, the world of sports has been a bit of a mess since around the time Colin Kaepernick, formerly the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, decided to kneel for the national anthem. Since then things have been taking a seriously disturbing turn as more and more people have either stuck with the NFL or have vowed never to watch it again for various reasons. At this point a lot of people are just trying to hold on long enough to get through the year, and attempts such as putting cutouts of characters in the seats is at least a way to get people to lighten up, hopefully.