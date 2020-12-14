Spencer Grammer may have a famous father, but she’s worked very hard to carve out her own path in the entertainment industry and so far things are going well for her. She has built a resume that includes 40 acting credits and there’s no doubt that the list is only going to continue to grow. With her combination of hard work and talent, Spencer is determined to create a long lasting legacy much like her father’s. Although she started her career with on screen work, she has become most well-known for her voice role in the animated series Rick and Morty. Although there’s no official release date for season five of the show, fans are looking forward to seeing Spencer back in action. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Spencer Grammer.
1. She Made Her Acting Debut In Cheers
Spencer was just 11-years-old when she made her first on screen appearance in 1992 in an episode of Cheers. At the time, she wasn’t planning on becoming an actress and was simply just a kid getting the chance to work with her dad. She didn’t make another on screen appearance until 2004.
2. She Briefly Studied Art History
When Spencer initially enrolled at Marymount Manhattan College she was an art history major. She eventually decided to switch to theater which she earned her bachelor’s degree in. In 2017, she began taking graduate classes in screenwriting and directing at Columbia University.
3. She Wanted To Be A Zoologist
Despite having a famous father, Spencer didn’t grow up wanting to be an actress. Instead, she had other plans for herself. At one point, she wanted to be a zoologist but she eventually abandoned that dream. At this point, it looks like she’s definitely chosen the right career path.
4. She Was Injured While Trying To Break Up A Fight
Trying to be a good person doesn’t always end in a good outcome and Spencer learned this the hard way in the summer of 2020. According to reports from Deadline, she and some friends attempted to break up an altercation outside of a cafe in New York City. Spencer said, “I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries.”
5. She Loves To Travel
Spencer has always been an adventurous person and this is a quality she inherited from her father. Her love for adventure also encompasses a love for travel and she’s always loved to get out and see the world. Some of the countries she’s been to include France, Spain, and Ireland.
6. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind
Standing up for what you believe in is always easier said than done, especially when you’re someone who has a large following. Despite that fact, Spencer has always made it a point to use her platform to raise awareness to the causes that are important to her. She has has been a strong supporter of the fight to end racism and women’s rights.
7. She Was In An Episode Of Grey’s Anatomy
Spencer has gotten a lot of cool opportunities since starting her career. On top of the main roles she’s had in shows like Greek and As the World Turns, she’s also made guest appearances in some pretty well-known shows. In 2017 she appeared in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy.
8. She Is A Gossip Girl Fan
As someone who went to college in New York City, there are probably a few things about Gossip Girl that Spencer can relate to. She was a big fan of the show which aired from 2007 to 2012. Like most fans, she will probably be pretty excited to know that there is a new Gossip Girl series in the works. Spencer was also a big fan of The O.C. which aired from 2003 to 2007.
9. She Is A Producer
Like her father, Spencer is also interested in working behind the scenes. She made her debut as a producer in 2018 with the short film Tiger Cub. Since Spencer’s Instagram bio says that she’s a filmmaker, there’s a really good chance that we will see more production work (and maybe even some directing) from Spencer in the future.
10. She Is A Divorcee
Spencer doesn’t like to share too many details about her personal life, but one thing we do know is that she was married to James Hesketh from 2011 to 2017. There isn’t much information floating around about their relationship, however, several sources reported that Hesketh was the one to file for divorce. The couple has one child together: a son named Emmett.