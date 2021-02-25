When Spencer Shemwell married the love of his life, Aimee, he thought he was getting the happily ever after he always wanted. Unfortunately, that all came to an end when his wife passed away in 2018. At the time, the father of four thought that he was destined to spend the rest of his life alone. That all changed when he met a woman named Erica who was also widowed. The couple hit it off and within just a year of meeting each other, they decided to get married. Now, the blended family is sharing their story with the world through the upcoming TLC series, The Blended Bunch. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Spencer Shemwell.
1. His First Wife Died In A Car Accident
Spencer’s first wife, Aimee, was killed instantly in a car accident when the family’s minivan was t-boned at an intersection. Spencer was driving the car at the time of the accident and the family’s children were inside. Luckily the rest of the Shemwells escaped the accident with only minor injuries.
2. He Moved To Utah After His Wife’s Death
Although we don’t have any information on where Spencer was raised, we do know that he was living in Virginia at the time of his wife’s death. Shortly after her passing, however, he decided to relocate the family to Utah which is where he ended up meeting Erica.
3. He Is A Mormon
Spencer’s decision to move to Utah likely has something to do with the fact that he is a member of the Jesus Christ Church of Latter-day Saints. When discussing the move he told LDS Living, “It wasn’t long after I got home that I felt a strong prompting from Heavenly Father that I needed to move my family to Utah.”
4. He Plans To Adopt Erica’s Kids
In addition to having four kids of his own, his wife has 11 from her previous marriage. Now that the whole family is under one roof, Erica and Spencer thing it’s important for them to all have the same last name. Spencer’s plan is to adopt Erica’s children and change their last name to Shemwell, but that isn’t going to fly with some of the people in Erica’s life.
5. He Is Studying Architecture
Construction is one of the things that Spencer is passionate about. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is currently studying architecture at Northern Virginia Community College. There’s a good chance this is no longer the case, however, since we know he currently lives in Utah.
6. He Met Erica Online
We’ve all been told time and time again that love always seems to find people when they least expect it, and that’s exactly what happened with Spencer and Erica. After their spouses passed away, they both joined an online support group for widowed people and that’s how their paths crossed.
7. He Owns His Own Company
Spencer is one of the lucky people who is actually able to work in his desired field. He is the founder and owner of a company called Hive Remodeling. According to the company’s Instagram bio, “Residential remodeling company based out of Lehi, UT. Honesty Integrity Value Experience, HIVE remodeling.”
8. He Is A Private Person
Since the Shemwell family has decided to share their personal lives with the world, many people have probably assumed that privacy isn’t something they value. In reality, however, Spencer and his wife both seem to be fairly private people and there isn’t much information about them online outside of things related to the show and their previous spouses.
9. He Is Not Really Into Social Media
Now that news of the show has started to circulate, there are a lot of people who would love to follow Spencer on social media. I hate to break it to those people, but social media doesn’t really seem to be Spencer’s thing. The only Instagram profile we were able to find for him is the one associated with his business, and he doesn’t seem to have a Twitter account. Of course, however, he may decide to get more active online once the show is released.
10. His Oldest Son Encouraged Him To Marry Erica
Bringing two families together is never easy. This is especially true when both of those families are still recovering from a tragic loss. Surprisingly though, it was Spencer’s oldest son who encouraged him to start a relationship with Erica. Spencer told LDS Living that his son said, “Well, Dad, Erica’s husband passed away, and mom passed away, so why don’t you just marry her?”