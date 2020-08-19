Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Stacey Stauffer

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Stacey Stauffer

49 seconds ago

For decades, QVC has been many people’s go-to place for shopping for all sorts of items and for the last six years, Stacey Stauffer was one of the network’s most popular hosts. Stacey was well liked for her bubbly and energetic personality. Even if you didn’t need to buy something, she could make you excited enough to feel like you did. For that reason, people were shocked when word began to travel around the internet that she had been let go from her role with QVC. Allegedly, the decision was part of a larger network overhaul, but many regular QVC viewers definitely aren’t happy about the decision. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Stacey Stauffer.

1. She Was An English Major

There are quite a few people who work in the entertainment industry who were English majors in college, and Stacey Stauffer is another one we can add to the list. She attended Pittsburgh University from 1991 t0 1996 where she earned her bachelor’s degree in English. While there, she was also a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.

2. She Used To Be A News Anchor

Prior to working for QVC, Stacey worked in the news industry for about 15 years. She started her career as a medical reporter at a local news station and ended her anchoring career at NBC 10 in Philadelphia. Working in news was something Stacey always dreamed of doing and she’s very grateful she was able to accomplish that goal.

3. The Internet Loves Her Feet

I know you probably scratched your head a bit after reading this one, but it’s true: the internet really does Stacey’s feet. She actually posts her feet on Instagran rather often, and the good people over at Wikifeet are loving it. According to the internet’s most famous feet database, her feet have a nearly 5 star rating.

4. She’s A Mom

Stacey is the proud mother of two young boys, Ben and Larry. In fact, it was becoming a mother that caused her to make the decision to leave the news industry behind. The schedule of a news anchor is so demanding that she simply couldn’t spend as much time with them as she wanted.

5. She Loves Bird Watching

When Stacey isn’t busy working, one of her favorite things to do is go bird watching. She told QVC, “Something I really love to do is bird watching. But not just any birds—birds of prey! One of the top items on my bucket list is to see a bald eagle in the wild. Every September is a big migration time for bald eagles at this place called Hawk Mountain in Kempton, Pennsylvania. Wouldn’t you know, after years of going, something like 20 bald eagles flew through either the day before or the day after I was there?”

6. She Loves To Cook

Lots of people see cooking as nothing more than a chore that is necessary for survival, but cooking is much more than that to Stacey Stauffer. Cooking is fun and relaxing for Stacey. She loves to get in the kitchen and express her creative side while making delicious foods. She even had a weekly cooking show on QVC called Step by Step Cooking with Stacey. Like most people, she’s been able to spend a lot more time in the kitchen during the pandemic.

7. She Started A YouTube Channel

Since losing her job at QVC, Stacey has decided to take her cooking skills over to YouTube. She created a channel (Serve It with Stacey) in July and has already starting posting videos. So far, her channel has just 773 subscribers, but her videos have already gotten more than 1,500 views.

8. She’s A Cat Person

Don’t be too disappointed dog people, but Stacey is definitely on team cat. Although this doesn’t necessarily mean that she doesn’t have love for dogs, too. She appears to have several cats and like any proud pet parent, Stacey’s Instagram is full of adorable pics of her cats getting into mischief around the house.

9. She Enjoys Giving Back To Others

Stacey is a very giving person and she has always enjoyed using her platform to help others whenever she can. In addition to having worked with several charitable organizations over the course of her career, she has also donated some of her personal time to the Make a Wish Foundation.

10. She Loves A Good Glass Of Wine

After a long day, Stacey loves to unwind with a class of wine. She seems to love trying new brands and she often shares them with her followers on Instagram. When the announcement about being let go from QVC was made public, Stacey did what most people would do: she kicked back at home to enjoy a glass of wine.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why We’ll Be Watching New Series “Small Axe” on Amazon
Avatar: The Last Airbender Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment
Is This What The Pink Bear Really Means in Breaking Bad?
A Spawn Animated Series is Looking Closer to Real
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in August 2020
Marvel vs. DC: Which Movie Universe Has The Brighter Future?
The Trailer for The New American Pie Movie “Girls’ Rule”
What We Expect from The Jared Leto Starring Tron 3 Movie
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Stacey Stauffer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ryan Marie Miocic
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Daz Crawford
Guy Walks Around Japan Like He’s in Grand Theft Auto and Nails It
The One DC Character Who Can’t Stand His Own Super Powers
Five Superheroes That Would Make Terrifying Villains
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Video Games
What Happens to Your Body When You Play Video Games Every Day
What I Want To See In Rocksteady’s Upcoming Suicide Squad Game
Here’s A Good Idea For The Next Game By Sucker Punch
Video Game Violence Officially Doesn’t Correlate with Real Life Violence