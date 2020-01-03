Born in New York City in May of 1969, Stacy London is a fashion consultant and stylist. She’s also a magazine editor, has authored a number of books, but most of all, she’s most recognized for her position as co-host of the reality TV, style makeover show, What Not to Wear. London has made appearances and held numerous positions in many different forms when it comes to style and design and has been a sought-after stylists for many celebrities due to her sense of creativity and eye for design. She’s a highly recognizable face in the world of fashion and design, and you have probably seen her in magazines or her television shows through the years, and even if you have we have 10 things you didn’t know about Stacy London.
1. She co-hosts a popular TLC reality show
In 2003, London got a break for television appearances. London took a position as co-host on TLC’s reality TV show, What Not to Wear, a show that helps women with their sense of style and gives them a wardrobe makeover. The show is what most people recognize London for, and it takes London and her co-host into the homes of the chosen women and allows them to thumb through their wardrobes so she can give her opinion on their clothing choices, some nice and not-so-nice comments for the women. But in the end, the women are transformed and learn a whole new of way style choices for the future.
2. Her first experience in fashion
According to Biography Archive, London stepped out into the fashion world by landing her first job as a fashion assistant at Vogue Magazine, a popular fashion magazine. Before long, she was taking over as senior fashion editor at Mademoiselle, another big name most recognize. Her talent was recognized early on and landing these two big positions so early on in her career, really helped to propel her forward in a big way.
3. She majored in something other than fashion in college
London attended Vassar college where she attained a double major. She wasn’t aware of her love of fashion as she worked toward her degrees in both 20th-century-philosophy and German literature and it wasn’t until she took an internship in Paris with Christian Dior, that she discovered her calling to the fashion world.
4. She was in a sorority in college
You may not be surprised that London was a part of a sorority in college. Her ability to complete a double major, her bubbly personality, it’s only fitting that she’d make it into the oldest and most popular sorority too, Phi Beta Kappa. Phi Beta Kappa is the oldest honor society in the United States and is often thought of as the most prestigious as well.
5. She’s an author
Not only does London help design the latest fashions, but she writes about it, too. London has written a number of books including, The Truth About Style. The book was released in 2012 and according to Good Reads, London has had many of her own personal issues in life to deal with and overcome. In her book, she discusses how fashion and style can help to heal in a way you wouldn’t think. It has helped many women overcome their own hardships by helping them to heal in an emotional way.
6. Shes’ designed fashions for big celebrity names in Hollywood
London has been a sought-after stylist for many big names in Hollywood, designing and working with them as a consult. See if you recognize any of these names; Rebecca Taylor, Katie Holmes, Kate Winslet, Liv Taylor, Vivienne Tam, and more.
7. London is behind many fashion campaigns you’d recognize
Most people know at least a few fashion names, even if they aren’t big fashion gurus, because you don’t have to be to know who Hanes, Levi Strauss, Hanes, Proctor & Gamble, Calvin Klein and Target is. These are just to name a few campaigns London has had her hand in when it has come to creating advertisements for big brands. A few others you may know are, Swatch (watches), Bali, Wonderbra, and CoverGirl.
8. She’s co-owner of a style consultant company
London is not only a fashion designer, but a co-creator of her own fashion consulting company, Style for Hire, according to Fast Company. She and entrepreneur, Cindy McLaughlin, created a company that allows average women to hire virtual fashion consultants to go through their closets and help them pick out flattering clothing that works best for their size and individual body shape.
9. She admits to dating a woman
London has been very open about the fact that she is dating a woman. In an interview, she discusses the fact that she used to date men, but now, she’s intimately involved with a woman and she doesn’t have a problem admitting it, posting about it, or talking about it. She is proud of who she is and of who she is involved with, so don’t be surprised to see more pictures of London with her partner on her social media sites, if you follow her.
10. She doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with her father
When it comes to politics, that is. London’s father, Herbert London, held a high position in Hudson Institute. He was the President of Hudson Institute from 1997-2011 before taking on the position of President Emeritus. He is also a conservative activist, and author. London has often said of her father, that they don’t always see eye-to-eye in politics, however, he has always played a role in how she handles her business decisions, which helps keep her balanced.