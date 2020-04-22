Star Trek: The Next Generation Video Edits Show’s Outtakes Into Actual Scenes

There isn’t a show or movie out there that doesn’t have outtakes, but whether or not you get to see them is up to the people in charge. Star Trek’s outtakes are bound to be just as funny since now and again the cast might be tired, off their game, or just caught up in the moment and unable to produce a convincing ad-libbed line that will work. It’s comforting in a strange way to know that even celebrities aren’t entirely perfect when it comes to doing their jobs since they too flub a line every now and again and have to either find a way to go with it or go back to center and try it again. When it comes to Star Trek: The Next Generation though it’s likely a lot of people haven’t seen the outtakes and might not even know they exist. The show was one of those that a lot of Trekkies and even casual fans managed to get into and didn’t judge too harshly for a while since it was what they had and what was available. But make no mistake, the show did experiences it’s own fair share of foibles and missteps here and there that thankfully weren’t always intentional but are kind of impossible to escape all the same.
Being the resident android on the crew, Data has often been seen to be confused by emotions and the otherwise strange nature of beings that experience them since androids obviously have to follow their programming and don’t have a lot of personal experience when it comes to showing any emotion that’s not hardwired into their system. But somehow the sound that Data makes at the end of this clip doesn’t really make it any better since it almost sounds as though Brent Spiner forgot what he was supposed to do or say at the last second and just emitted a noise that kind of described the situation in a comical manner. An android with emotions is kind of an awkward thing to think of, especially if that android can shut them off and on as easy as a light switch. But an android on a show that suddenly remembers he has emotions is just too funny not to comment on.
Klingons are obviously one of the least humor-filled races in Star Trek and Worf kind of proves this in a big way since throughout the entirety of the show he doesn’t really react in any other way save the stern and very unforgiving manner that his people are known for. But that tends to make it a little funnier when he flubs since to go from serious to fail in a matter of seconds is usually bound to make people do a double-take simply because it wasn’t expected, and because it’s pretty hilarious. But one thing about Worf is that the actor does manage to keep a straight face most of the time, which during an outtake is kind of hard for a lot of people to do, especially when folks start laughing. It’s contagious isn’t it? When one person starts laughing a lot of people can’t help but do the same, especially if it’s a way to relieve tension and come back to center. Worf though, he’s a cool customer a lot of times.
You don’t typically hear bleeped words on Star Trek as they just don’t happen. Given the nature of the show and the idea that everything is fairly peaceful and PC, as much as it can be, hearing an F-bomb drop is kind of hard to imagine. But maybe it was bound to happen since LaForge is that kind of guy who’s nice, intelligent, capable, and definitely the type of individual that’s great to have around, but socially he appears pretty inept. Ever met a well-learned and very intelligent scholar who wasn’t wise in the ways of women? It’s pretty common since some guys will tend to focus so intently on their career and their interests that they’ll miss out on other things that life has to offer, and how to get them.
A blooper reel for Star Trek was bound to happen since it’s fairly natural given that there are bound to be a few moments here and there when things don’t go according to plan. Thankfully though most of the cast definitely appears to get along well enough that it’s not a big deal when it does happen and they can simply come back to center as needed. At least that’s the plan since sometimes flubbing a line is like a virus, it can happen and then keep happening since an actor can get a case of the giggles, they can keep messing up a line, and they can even unwittingly force other cast members to do the same.
Overall Star Trek is a little more fun with bloopers simply because it reminds us that they have off days too.