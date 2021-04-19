Star Wars Inspired TIE Advanced X1 BBQ Grill Absolutely Owns

First impressions looking at this thing is that it would get unbearably hot, and possibly require a special apron and gloves just to work with. But thankfully it’s been coated with heat-resistant paint to help with that little issue, and if you couldn’t tell it’s not quite as massive as the picture would make one believe. It is still a nice grill for a Star Wars fan and is easy to put away when not in use since the sides do fold down. Out of the many metal constructs fashioned to resemble popular aspects of Star Wars, this is one of the many that serves a definite purpose as one can probably imagine cooking up a nice, sizzling meal atop this TIE fighter. In terms of construction and shape the TIE fighter definitely lends itself to the task just as well as anything might since the top of the craft ends up being a pretty nice grilling surface. The side flaps jutting from the panels are pretty cool as well since they can hold a variety of things in order to help with the process. There aren’t a lot of areas where Star Wars hasn’t been made useful in some manner since the images taken from the movies can be applied to many items that people tend to use on a regular basis. Of course, it does pay to be a fan of the franchise since otherwise, it might look kind of awkward to have something that a person doesn’t really care about, and to some folks, a grill is just a grill, and so long as it works the shape and appearance isn’t quite as important.
The TIE fighter is one of the more curious spacecraft in the Star Wars franchise since the craft is kind of confusing in a way given that it usually doesn’t have hyperspace capabilities and is typically for short-range combat. It’s also not exactly the most efficient craft since when pilots of equal skill are flying either craft an X-Wing will usually blow a TIE fighter apart. While the TIE is a sleek and maneuverable craft, it’s also insanely delicate since damaging one of the panels will usually end up destroying the entire craft. Also, when engaged in the famous dogfights that have been shown in the movies, a lot of ships can take the speed and agility advantage that a TIE has and obliterate them without much trouble. TIE fighters are typically more dangerous against ground-based foes or when they’re accompanied by a swarm of other TIE fighters since as a group they’re more than a little dangerous. But kind of like stormtroopers, TIE pilots apparently aren’t taught to hit the target that often since the most damage ever done by a TIE fighter has been when the TIE bombers are employed against a target.
There have only ever been a few TIE pilots that have ever been seen to be that good, and Darth Vader is the best of them by far since the dark lord of the Sith had a bit of an advantage since as Anakin Skywalker he was an ace pilot and could outpace quite a few pilots. There are quite a few pilots in the franchise that could give Vader a run for his money, and his son Luke and even Han Solo could be added to that number since both of them were incredible pilots that had a lot of experience with fighting against TIE fighters, and both took out their fair share over the years. The TIE fighter has actually been a rather prominent symbol of the Empire for quite a while since it’s been one of the go-to weapons that have been utilized quite often and has been seen as something that indicates the presence of the Empire whenever its engines are heard or when the distinctive silhouette can be seen in the distance. One of the most dangerous things about TIE fighters though is that they’re often not alone since when they’re unleashed, even in a scouting patrol, they tend to come in groups of two or three, thereby maximizing the amount of damage they can do and giving one of them a chance to survive if an encounter turns hostile and one of them has to return to their ship to report.
From a construction standpoint, it makes sense to turn a TIE fighter into a grill since it offers an easier time of creating a cooking surface and helpful shelving that can hold other items that are needed in the process. It’s true that other vehicles could be used since an AT-AT has been used in the past, but this is a fun and amusing look at something that someone believed would be appreciated. The thing is, they’re right, this is pretty cool.