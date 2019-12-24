Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Gets The Honest Teaser Trailer Treatment

You knew this was gonna happen, right? It is pretty early for an Honest Trailer for Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, The only issue with doing an Honest Trailer…of a trailer? It’s not nearly complete. The Rise of Skywalker was filled with several surprises that were great to see since they helped to finally really flesh out the canon and, even better, it’s validated a lot of what’s come along in the last few decades. Daniel Robson of IGN discusses how the prequels helped to shape ROS and it makes a great deal of sense no matter who likes which trilogy since this latest installment has truly wrapped up everything put into a package that is born from the overall DNA of Star Wars. Some fans might not like the prequels, some don’t like the current trilogy, but the truth of it is that all of it is viable from episode 1 forward. The epic saga of the Skywalker’s has become a story that many know about, from the most casual fan to the most hardcore that will leave scathing reviews concerning anything they don’t happen to like about a movie.
There are a few things about the movie that either don’t make as much sense as they should, such as the Knights of Ren being largely ineffective until near the end when they gathered to take on a reformed Kylo Ren, aka Ben Skywalker. Brandon Zachary of CBR can tell you more about this, but in truth the Knights of Ren were treated like the boogeymen that lurked in the shadows, only to show that they could flip on a dime and were essentially useless when it comes to squaring off with their leader. Their devotion to the dark side of the Force was obvious at that point, and the equalizer in the fight between the Knights and Ben came in the form of something that not a single one of them was ready for when a lightsaber, a BLUE-bladed lightsaber, appeared in his hand. At that point was all Ben as he reminded the Knights just why they were HIS personal guard and not masters in their own right. This is an arc we’ve seen before throughout cinematic history, but in this case it was highly redemptive and despite being just slightly cringe-worthy it was still capable of tipping the scales in a positive manner that was forgivable since it allowed both redemption for Ben and a chance for the story to survive since let’s be honest, Palpatine vs. Rey was a showdown that was destined to go badly unless Ben stepped up and did something. Even so, it took Rey’s final moment of channeling the Jedi and the Force into something that wasn’t an attack per se, but was instead a rejection of violence, a defense maneuver that in some way hails from episode III when Mace Windu and then even Yoda began to turn Palpatine’s force back on him. This time however, with the help of the Jedi of the past, it finally worked.
People are going to talk about this movie, of that there’s no doubt, and they’re going to say what they think they believe or what they really believe. What will happen is that much like The Last Jedi is that we’re going to see opinions vary, people call out certain faults and flaws, and try to tear the story apart. I wasn’t the biggest fan of The Last Jedi, but being a devoted Star Wars fan and a writer it wasn’t the worst story ever told. Thus far the reviews haven’t been all that great according to Erik Kain of Forbes, but then who in the world is still listening to critics? The answer of course is ‘plenty of people’ but at the same time it’s more important to make up your own mind and determine what you like and why, rather than allow someone that’s looking to pick the movie apart to do it for you. Aside from that, way too often the critics get things wrong and seem to want to pass this off onto the audience, who eat it up in some cases. It’s said that trying to fight the critics is a bad idea since they can elevate or bury a movie, but maybe it’s time to change that. Maybe it’s time for the fans to really speak their own words and allow the critics to take a firm back seat since at this point they have way too much pull when it comes to movies and TV. They’re just as human as anyone and as a result it’s best to remember that their words might be educated and coming from experience, but that still doesn’t mean much when compared to the fact that people know what they like and what they don’t.
It’s just a suggestion, but in my personal opinion this movie was worth the wait.