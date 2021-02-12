Star Wars Video Games Have Made More Than $3 Billion

Does anyone else feel as though George Lucas should have held onto Star Wars or negotiated a deal that kept him in the loop a little more? His 4 billion dollar deal was definitely a sweet one when made almost a decade ago, but Disney has made that back without fail and now even the games have made close to the price he exacted from the Mouse House. It’s enough to state that other competitors are coming to take a piece of the action eventually, but so far Star Wars games have become worth billions of dollars since they first showed up on the scene. How many folks still remember when Star Wars games weren’t all that great and were still kind of a fringe thing that only the most dedicated fans really knew about? Heck, I can still remember podracing on a Nintendo 64 and thinking that was fun up until a certain point, and playing Knights of the Old Republic on the X-Box was great since it gave a person the chance to determine if their character was going to be a Jedi or a Sith depending on the deeds they did and the things they said. But the Star Wars games have surged forward over the years as things have continued to grow and expand under the Disney brand. To be fair they were starting to get pretty big before Disney bought Lucas out, but as of now, they’re a billion-dollar product all on their own.
At this time it would be interesting to see what Star Wars is worth overall since in 2018 the worth of the entire franchise was valued at $25 billion. It’s horribly easy to say that number, but it’s impressive, to say the least since Star Wars is a global phenomenon and has been for quite some time. Thinking that the games alone are worth a fraction of the overall value of the franchise isn’t too hard since several of the games have been big favorites among gamers, even when people have complained of issues that have occurred within various games like Battlefront. With the thought that there will be more games to come in the future, it’s very easy to think that the value of the games will only continue to grow as more and more people continue to purchase them and even go as far as to purchase the add-ons that come with every game. The internet access that game consoles have added over the years have certainly helped to fuel this upward thrust as game franchises have seen their revenue increase steadily thanks to the idea that gamers can now buy different mods for their games and other desired features that might not make a lot of sense to old gamers that remember the days of Atari and NES but are highly popular among those that have either adapted to or been born into this culture.
Recent titles have been enough to keep people going in a big way, and the mobile games that have managed to bring all of the favorite characters into play have even gone a long way towards creating more and more revenue as the games have continued to expand and include even more and more content as they’ve moved forward. One thing that people expect out of a Star Wars game is action, and they’ve been getting plenty of it, but have also been getting quite a bit of story to go with it. When asked about competition from other sources though this is what was said via MovieWeb:
“I don’t think you should imagine that the fact that some other people will build some Star Wars games is going to change our commitment to that IP or our ability to build the appropriate number of games. And as I said before, we’ve had a long partnership with Disney, both before our exclusive period that gave us a great opportunity to really establish some very strong franchises like Battlefront, like Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, like Jedi: Fallen Order, like Squadrons. You should expect us to continue to invest in our Star Wars relationship. It’s been very profitable, to this point, over $3 billion in net bookings and we’re excited by what we’ll be able to do in the future. But you shouldn’t read this as necessarily us building the less titles.”
Obviously, things are going the way that those in charge want, especially given that the money is continuing to pour in and all is right with the world at this time. There’s no doubt that things will continue to look up so long as the story continues to evolve and show more of the universe in which the franchise exists, but one has to wonder just how far it’s going to go and how long it can really last. Many fans are hoping for a long, long time.