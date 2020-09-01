Static Shock Live-Action Movie Has Been Announced

Superhero movies are still pushing forward in a big way as more and more titles are being added to the list of projects that are about to be revealed to the general public. One of the next in line is Static Shock, a DC hero that many people know about and one that has a definite chance of adding to the DC brand and possibly appealing to the same demographic that’s been watching the movies in a different way. The reason for this is that Static Shock isn’t all that old of a character, as he’s a teenager that acquired his powers in a strange manner but has struggled with the idea of being a superhero since it’s affected his personal and professional life in a big way. As it can be seen in the comics and the animated series he has adapted in his own way and has also become the type of hero that’s not perfect but is still bound to do what he can to help people, using his powers for the betterment of society and to save those that need his help. He’s already proven that he’s idealistic enough to be a decent hero, but his youth is still a factor that keeps him from being as efficient as he needs to be at times, since like it or not, younger folks with less life experience can and usually do make a few mistakes.
It would be easy to rationalize why DC fans are getting excited to see the theaters open again if such a thing happens and is maintained, and that’s because the chance of seeing the studios open again to start producing big hits will be possible at some point, hopefully. This means that the ideas that are coming down the pipeline such as this will be able to realized finally, and DC could be surging forward to try and recoup the losses they’ve had in recent years as they continue to build on the successes that have come along with Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Shazam. Given that all of those movies are going to be given sequels, with Wonder Woman leading the way, it’s fair to state that Static Shock might not be the biggest attraction that DC has to offer, but it could be something quite different that will keep fans interested and also widen the DC universe in a manner that could help expand the base and introduce even more characters. At this point, the idea of expansion is kind of an iffy thing with some people since it does feel as though DC tried to do this too quickly and the result was Joss Whedon’s Justice League debacle. But with the Snyder Cut and a few other movies coming and in the works it’s fair to state Warner Bros. will be keeping the audience entertained for some time to come if they have their way.
The future of DC is starting to look a little brighter with each new project that comes along, and this hero, in particular, should hopefully satisfy a lot of fans not just because he’s a black superhero, but also because he’s bringing a new dynamic being that he’s still pretty young and that he’s bound to make mistakes from time to time. That alone could help a lot of people relate to this hero in a way that’s actually fairly important. One thing that a lot of superhero movies tend to suffer from is that people can’t relate to the hero as much as they would like. After all, we’re not all built like Superman or Wonder Woman and we’re not all super powerful like a lot of the heroes. Static Shock and a number of other heroes that don’t have super strength, super durability, or an abundance of superpowers other than the ones that they’re the most famous for, are easier for fans to relate to since they feel a little more normalized than most heroes.
So far there aren’t a whole lot of details on when the movie will start or when it’s expected to come out. There isn’t even any word on who might take over which role, but the assurance is that a movie is coming and that it will be another sensation that DC fans will fully appreciate given that it’s going to feature a hero that hasn’t been on the scene for that long, meaning it will be something new and innovative that people should be able to get behind. With so many well-established heroes that have made their way onto the big screen at this time it will be nice to see someone that’s still new and capable of shaking things up a bit when it comes to the superhero game. At the very least it will be another step in a forward direction.