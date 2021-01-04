Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Stephanie Davison

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Stephanie Davison

46 seconds ago

As a successful business woman who has always been focused on chasing her dreams, love was something that Stephanie Davison put on the back burner for many years. All of that changed, however, when she traveled to Belize and met a man named Ryan. Despite the couple’s large age difference and the distance between them, they both decided to take a chance on love. Not only that, but they decided to share their story with the world as cast members on 90 Day Fiance. While it’s clear that Stephanie and Ryan have a long road ahead of them, they’re excited for the journey and their fans are excited to go along with them. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Stephanie Davison.

1. 90 Day Fiance Is Her Only TV Experience

In the reality TV world, it’s not uncommon to see people bounce around to different shows. Stephanie doesn’t appear to be one of those people, however. As far as we can tell, 90 Day Fiance is the first and only time she’s been on a reality show. She also doesn’t appear to have any acting experience.

2. She Is Dedicated To Keeping Her Youthful Appearance

Stephanie is a successful business woman who owns two med spas in Michigan. In addition to making sure her clients get the best possible service, Stephanie is also dedicated to keeping herself looking as youthful as possible. Each day, she injects herself with a youth serum.

3. She Loves Animals

Stephanie may not have any children, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t putting her maternal instincts to good use. She is a very proud pet parent to her adorable dog and cat. Stephanie’s cat has already made an appearance on 90 Day Fiance and we’ll probably get a few glimpses of her dog, too.

4. She Likes To Spread Positivity

The world can be a very scary place and sometimes it can be hard to see the bright spots. Stephanie does her best not to let the negativity bring her down and she likes to spread positivity as much as she can. A quick scroll through her Instagram profile revealed several empowering quotes.

5. She Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following

In most cases, being a star on 90 Day Fiance usually means becoming a social media star. At the moment, Stephanie only has a little over 3,400 followers on Instagram but that number will likely grow exponentially with the more time she spends on the show. So far, she hasn’t posted anything about being on the show with the exception of putting it in her bio.

6. She Is Serious About Her Business

Stephanie has been an entrepreneur for nearly 20 years, and she is very dedicated to being a business woman. Her business, Skin Envy, has built a great reputation and she is very serious about the work she does. Although 90 Day Fiance won’t be focusing on her professional life, viewers may get to see an occasional glimpse of what she does.

7. She Is A Private Person

Despite the fact that she is doing a reality show that is focused on her relationship, Stephanie appears to be a pretty private person. Her social media presence doesn’t really reveal any details about her personal life, although this could be due to the NDA she probably had to sign to be part of the show.

8. She Has Never Been Married

Despite being in her 50s, Stephanie has never been married and she doesn’t have any children and she always planned on keeping it that way. Her relationship with Ryan is the most serious she’s been and there’s no doubt that there will be a lot of adjustments on both end once Ryan is finally in the United States.

9. She Didn’t Have The Easiest Childhood

Things weren’t always easy for Stephanie when she was growing up. Her father suffered from bi-polar disorder and was emotionally abusive towards Stephanie. The experiences she had when she was growing up made her a little hesitant about settling down and starting a family of her own. Now, however, she’s ready to leave all of those negative feelings behind her and try to make things work with Ryan.

10. She Has Some Big Secrets

Only time will tell how things are going to pan out for Stephanie during the season, but one thing we do know is that she is harboring a big secret that she’s afraid to share with Ryan. There’s no information on what the secret could be, but it’s clear that she’s afraid that it could be detrimental to their relationship.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Schitt's Creek
The Reason Dan Levy Kept a Journal Throughout all of Schitt’s Creek
Five Awesome Fan Theories Trending From His Dark Materials
Five Underrated Sci-Fi TV Shows You Need to Watch
Cobra Kai Season 3: Pure Awesome
Four Times Tom Hanks Actually Played a Bad Guy
The Glaring Matrix Plot Hole That Could Have Ended the Movie Way Earlier
What Richard Donner Dislikes About Modern Day Superhero Movies
Why Darth Revan Deserves a Solo Movie
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Stephanie Davison
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Blu Hunt
Appreciating the Voice Acting Career of Tom Kane
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Glenn Stearns
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5