As a successful business woman who has always been focused on chasing her dreams, love was something that Stephanie Davison put on the back burner for many years. All of that changed, however, when she traveled to Belize and met a man named Ryan. Despite the couple’s large age difference and the distance between them, they both decided to take a chance on love. Not only that, but they decided to share their story with the world as cast members on 90 Day Fiance. While it’s clear that Stephanie and Ryan have a long road ahead of them, they’re excited for the journey and their fans are excited to go along with them. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Stephanie Davison.
1. 90 Day Fiance Is Her Only TV Experience
In the reality TV world, it’s not uncommon to see people bounce around to different shows. Stephanie doesn’t appear to be one of those people, however. As far as we can tell, 90 Day Fiance is the first and only time she’s been on a reality show. She also doesn’t appear to have any acting experience.
2. She Is Dedicated To Keeping Her Youthful Appearance
Stephanie is a successful business woman who owns two med spas in Michigan. In addition to making sure her clients get the best possible service, Stephanie is also dedicated to keeping herself looking as youthful as possible. Each day, she injects herself with a youth serum.
3. She Loves Animals
Stephanie may not have any children, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t putting her maternal instincts to good use. She is a very proud pet parent to her adorable dog and cat. Stephanie’s cat has already made an appearance on 90 Day Fiance and we’ll probably get a few glimpses of her dog, too.
4. She Likes To Spread Positivity
The world can be a very scary place and sometimes it can be hard to see the bright spots. Stephanie does her best not to let the negativity bring her down and she likes to spread positivity as much as she can. A quick scroll through her Instagram profile revealed several empowering quotes.
5. She Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following
In most cases, being a star on 90 Day Fiance usually means becoming a social media star. At the moment, Stephanie only has a little over 3,400 followers on Instagram but that number will likely grow exponentially with the more time she spends on the show. So far, she hasn’t posted anything about being on the show with the exception of putting it in her bio.
6. She Is Serious About Her Business
Stephanie has been an entrepreneur for nearly 20 years, and she is very dedicated to being a business woman. Her business, Skin Envy, has built a great reputation and she is very serious about the work she does. Although 90 Day Fiance won’t be focusing on her professional life, viewers may get to see an occasional glimpse of what she does.
7. She Is A Private Person
Despite the fact that she is doing a reality show that is focused on her relationship, Stephanie appears to be a pretty private person. Her social media presence doesn’t really reveal any details about her personal life, although this could be due to the NDA she probably had to sign to be part of the show.
8. She Has Never Been Married
Despite being in her 50s, Stephanie has never been married and she doesn’t have any children and she always planned on keeping it that way. Her relationship with Ryan is the most serious she’s been and there’s no doubt that there will be a lot of adjustments on both end once Ryan is finally in the United States.
9. She Didn’t Have The Easiest Childhood
Things weren’t always easy for Stephanie when she was growing up. Her father suffered from bi-polar disorder and was emotionally abusive towards Stephanie. The experiences she had when she was growing up made her a little hesitant about settling down and starting a family of her own. Now, however, she’s ready to leave all of those negative feelings behind her and try to make things work with Ryan.
10. She Has Some Big Secrets
Only time will tell how things are going to pan out for Stephanie during the season, but one thing we do know is that she is harboring a big secret that she’s afraid to share with Ryan. There’s no information on what the secret could be, but it’s clear that she’s afraid that it could be detrimental to their relationship.