10 Things You Didn’t Know about Stephanie Matto

There are plenty of people we can look at in the world right now and ask ‘why in the world are they famous?’ and unfortunately for Stephanie Matto, she makes that list. Some would easily come to her defense by saying that she’s had to push through dark times in her life, that she’s persevered, that she’s shown incredible strength and so on and so forth and blah, blah, blah. There are those of us however that will recognize that she’s been fortunate enough to catch the eyes of the right people that can help her improve her lot in life and has been able to work hard enough and long enough to earn her place as a celebrity at this point. But it’s still enough to wonder why she out of all people has been able to get noticed in this manner when hardships and dark times in life aren’t hard to find when it comes to many people. At this time the YouTuber is one of those that some people can’t help but admire and is also someone that a lot of us might nod towards and then move on since, like it or not, she’s one soul amidst a great many that’s trying to do her own thing.
Here are a few things about Stephanie you might not have known.
10. She has aplastic anemia.
Putting this as simply as can be, this disease prevents the body from making enough blood cells in sufficient numbers. It’s classified as an autoimmune disease and is usually the result of bone marrow damage. This is a serious disease and is something that Stephanie has had to live with for a while. If there’s any reason to be impressed with her it’s that she’s continued to fight with this disease and is still doing so.
9. She’s been featured on 90 Day Fiance.
Some people are looking so desperately for love that they’re willing to try something like this, a long-distance relationship that unites people in a way and gives them 90 days to see whether the bond can form and be strong enough to turn into a marriage. As an idea it’s a bit ludicrous only because some of the strongest marriages take a while to form, and often three months just isn’t enough.
8. She’s been very open about being bisexual.
Stephanie has opened up quite a bit about her past relationships and about how she feels concerning her sexuality as of now. She’s gone up against a lot of questioning fans and doubters throughout the last several months as well.
7. Stephanie has been a social influencer for a while.
It’s still enough to wonder just what these individuals do, but somehow they end up having hundreds of thousands of followers that pay attention to what they say when many times what they’re peddling is something that a person could find out for themselves.
6. She had a dream of becoming an actress at one point.
This is after all one of the biggest dreams of any individual making their way to LA or any big city where they believe they can make their dream happen. The only problem is that they eventually find out there are thousands of people trying to do the same thing.
5. At one time Stephanie worked in a gentleman’s club.
It might sound insensitive but seeing as how this experience ‘scarred’ her it’s kind of hard to think of why she didn’t find another line of work aside from doing something she didn’t enjoy. The only excuse that might make sense is that those willing to shed their clothing can make a lot more in tips than some make in wages.
4. She wrote a book detailing her experiences after having evened her life out.
One could almost build a library with books written by people that have fallen on hard times, had a tough rise to the top, or are willing to share their life experiences when it comes to just what they had to go through and how far they really had to go to achieve their dreams. Many would say each one is a valuable resource, and that’s not entirely wrong.
3. She’s become something of a sensation in recent times.
It takes being noticed by the right people and having the kind of story that a bunch of people will find inspiring to really be someone when it comes to show business, and at the moment there are plenty of eyes on her.
2. People have been wondering whether her being bisexual is real or is just to get her more attention.
People are always going to find reason to doubt and unfortunately, Stephanie’s attempts to convince them and fight back are only going to make them doubt a little more and dig even deeper.
1. Her net worth is currently around $1 million if not more.
Again, it might be insensitive, but thus far her pain and dark times followed by her success has obviously made her dream of being someone come true in some sense.
It might all sound cynical, but one individual among many that’s had hard times is a little tough to be inspired by at times.