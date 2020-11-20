10 Things You Didn’t Know about Stephanie Okereke Linus

She’s a talented actress, model, and director from Nigeria. Stephanie Linus has been in the game for a long time, and she’s had a wonderful career. She’s someone who is worth getting to know more than we already do. Perhaps you know her by her given name, by her married name, by her face; whatever it is, though, do you really know that much about the woman who is making big moves? She’s a household name in many places, and it’s time she becomes a household name in your own home. Here’s everything you need to know.
1. She’s an 80s Girl
She was born Stephanie Onyekachi Okereke. Her date of birth is October 2, 1982, which means she’s about to celebrate her 38th birthday in 2020. She looks amazing, and no one would know she’s only two years out from becoming a woman in her 40s.
2. She Comes From A Big Family
Stephanie Linus is a woman who knows a thing or two about big families. She’s the sixth child in a family of eight kids. Her parents are Mary and Chima, and they decided that a big family works for them. They raised their kids in Ngor Okpala, Imo State.
3. She’s Educated
Stephanie Linus always knew that she’d go far in life, and she spent the vast majority of her time growing up focused on her education. She attended Delta State first. Then she went to the University of Calabar (this is located in Cross River State). It’s here she was able to graduate with a degree. It was in English and Literary Studies, which is part of the reason we imagine she’s so well-spoken and thoughtful.
4. She’s Been Working Since She Was a Teen
When she was only a teenager, she was able to star in two movies in Nollywood. She did a great job. It was 1997 when she became famous as an actress, and she’s been in the game ever since. She didn’t star in many back-to-back movies or shows, but she did make time for the things that mattered most to her in between.
5. She’s A Pageant Girl
In 2002, she was a participant in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Pageant. She did not take home the title, but she did take home second place at the end. That’s a pretty significant win even if it’s not the big win. We imagine there are many beautiful girls in Nigeria, so being the second most beautiful is not a problem for her.
6. She Went to the New York Film Academy
It was 2007 when she graduated from the New York Film Academy. She was then able to release a film of her own. It was called “Through the Glass,” and she wrote it, directed it, produced it, and acted in it. She was also nominated for an African Movie Academy Award for Best Screenplay for it.
7. She Was in a Terrible Accident
Just four years before she was nominated for an African Academy Award, it was 2005. She was on her way to the same award ceremony she would be a nominee for just four years later when she was involved in a serious car accident that left her with a broken leg and serious burns across her body.
8. She’s Married
She’s not someone who likes to have her marriage in the press often, but she did speak about it in 2020 to the world. She said marriage is very good to her, and it’s all because she married the right person. It’s been good to her, and she’s happy with the way things are going in her life. That’s something she was happy to open up about.
9. She’s a Mom
She and her husband were married in 2012, and they waited until 2015 to have a baby. They wanted to wait until they were ready, until the timing in their lives was right, and until they felt God calling them to have a family. They did, and now they are such a beautiful little family that it’s just amazing.
10. She’s Doing Well
Stephanie Okereke Linus is doing well in life. She’s got a husband she loves and has fun with, who loves her back and makes sure marriage is wonderful. She’s got a son who is the cutest of little guys, and she’s got a career to be more than a little proud of. She’s also got an impressive net worth of more than $3.2 million.