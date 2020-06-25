Stephanie Soo is one of the hottest creators on YouTube with more than two million followers. She is best-known for creating mukbang videos. Essentially, mukbang consists of a person eating a bunch of food while talking about a various topic. Although this concept sounds crazy to many people, it’s become a huge hit on the internet and people just can’t get enough. As a result of her YouTube success, Stephanie has been able to open the door to other opportunities, and she has shown time and time again that she’s capable of much more than sitting in front of a camera and eating. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Stephanie Soo.
1. She Was Featured On Buzzfeed
Buzzfeed is one of the biggest brands on the internet and it’s become well-known for it’s funny listacles and random quizzes. Getting featured on Buzzfeed could be a game changer for most creatives, so when Stephanie realized she was featured on the website a few years ago she was absolutely ecstatic. Unfortunately, the feeling didn’t last long as her feature was quickly replaced.
2. She Was The Subject In An Influencer Case Study
You know you’ve made it when other people want to copy the moves you made to get where you are. Stephanie was the subject of a case study on influencers that was conducted by The Coldest Water. The study took a look at some of the reasons why she has found so much success on social media.
3. She Was Born In South Korea
Stephanie has been lucky enough to be exposed to different cultures from a very young age. She was born in South Korea, but she was raised in Atlanta, Georgia where she developed her passion for entertaining. It’s unclear whether or not she is able to speak Korean.
4. She’s Been Involved In Some YouTube Drama
There are lots of people on YouTube with big followers, and unfortunately, they don’t always get along. Stephanie found herself in one of these situations after a collab video with a fellow YouTuber named Nick Avocado resulted in a bad situation. According to Stephanie, Avocado manipulated and bullied her and tried to drive a wedge between her and another YouTuber.
5. She Likes To Travel
Thanks to her career, Stephanie is lucky enough to have a flexible schedule that gives her the freedom to handle work from almost anywhere. This gives her more time to travel which is something she has taken advantage of. She’s gotten the chance to visit places like Paris and Mexico.
6. She Sells Merch
In addition to being creative, Stephanie is also very busy savvy. She has used her popularity on social media to leverage other opportunities. She is one of the creators of a company called Fanjoy which aims to bridge the gap between influencers and their supporters. Through Fanjoy she has a collection of custom merch that includes t-shirts, aprons, notebooks, and phone cases.
7. She Has Shown Support For The Black Lives Matter Movement
In the wake of protests against police brutality and racism, lots of celebrities and social media influencers have been using their platforms to spread awareness on matters of injustice. Stephanie has shown her support for the Black Lives Matter movement by participating in Blackout Tuesday, a social media campaign to call attention to issues facing the black community.
8. She Once Lied About Having An STD
Most people are guilty of telling a lie here and there, but they’re probably usually pretty harmless. Stephanie Soo, on the other hand, once told a lie so outrageous it could’ve had some serious consequences. After a bad relationship during her teenage years, she decided to lie to her ex and tell him she had gonnorhea as a way to get back at him for the way he treated her. As you you might be able to imagine, that didn’t go over too well.
9. She Likes To Dance
Mukbang videos may be Stephanie’s thing, but that isn’t the only thing she likes to do . Stephanie has a very fun personality and enjoys expressing herself in different ways. She often likes dancing and often makes videos of herself dancing. However, it’s clear that this is just something she does for fun.
10. She’s Only Been On YouTube For Three Years
Gaining a large following on social media can be a really long process. But Stephanie has managed to get more than 2.2 subscribers on YouTube in just three short years. She created her channel in March os 2017, and her numbers have been on the rise ever since.